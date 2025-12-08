Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards; Ascension Community Theatre Leads Favorite Theatre!

Get all the top news & discounts for New Orleans & beyond.
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Standings
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Lauren Bovia-Bravata
- ANNIE
- Ascension Community Theatre
18%
Hope Carline
- OKLAHOMA!
- The Sullivan Theater
14%
Becky Coxe
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- The Sullivan Theater
13%
Piper Bordes
- CABARET
- Ascension Community Theatre
13%
Brielle Hebert
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
10%
Elijah Kreiger
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
9%
Meg Jett
- XANADU
- Theatre Baton Rouge
5%
Blake Coheley
- WAITRESS
- Jefferson Performing Arts
4%
Jaune Buisson
- A CHORUS LINE
- Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre
3%
Jauné Buisson
- JERSEY BOYS
- Le Petit Theatre
3%
Trey Ming
- THE NIGHT FIONA FLAWLESS WENT MAD
- Allways Lounge
2%
Donald Jones-Bordenave
- AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'
- Le Petit Theatre
2%
Kenneth Beck
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Jefferson Performing Arts
2%
Kenny Beck
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Jefferson Performing Arts
2%
Katelin Zelon
- COMPANY
- Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Hope Carline, Kim Harger, Arden Hale, Jackie Haxthausen, Arden McMillin, Tara Sager, Sammie Vaughan, Sarah Walton, Brittany Zimmerman
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- The Sullivan Theater
19%
Brittany Zimmerman
- ANNIE
- Ascension Community Theatre
14%
Scott Sauber
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Slidell Little Theatre
13%
Brittany Zimmerman
- CABARET
- Ascension Community Theatre
12%
Carol Moore
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Theatre Baton Rouge
8%
Valerie Comeaux
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Ascension Community Theatre
6%
Antoinette De Alteris
- WAITRESS
- Jefferson Performing Arts
4%
Samantha Vaughan
- OKLAHOMA!
- Sullivan Theatre
4%
Andrea Delatte
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Ascension Community Theatre
3%
Carole Moore
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Sullivan Theater
3%
Brittany Zimmerman
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Sullivan Theater
3%
Kathleen Van Horn
- JERSEY BOYS
- Le Petit Theatre
2%
Daniel Rigamer
- MURDER FOR TWO
- Le Petit Theatre
2%
Jahise LeBouef
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Crescent City Stage
2%
Elizabeth Newcomer
- MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT 2B
- Crescent City Stage
2%
Tiffani Sheriff
- AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'
- Le Petit Theatre
1%
Julie Winn
- COMPANY
- Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre
1%
Jahise LeBouef
- DOUBT, A PARABLE
- Le Petit Theatre
1%
Dan Rigamer
- GOODNIGHT, OSCAR
- Le Petit Theatre
0%Best Dance Production BILLY ELLIOT
- Jefferson Performing Arts
68%THE UPSTAIRS LOUNGE
- Melange dance company
32%Best Direction Of A Musical
Katie Sills Thibodaux
- ANNIE
- Ascension Community Theatre
16%
Heath McNeese
- CABARET
- Ascension Community Theatre
13%
Heath McNeese
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- The Sullivan Theater
11%
Scott Sauber
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Slidell Little Theatre
10%
Taylor Meng Wingate
- OKLAHOMA!
- Sullivan Theater
7%
Joy Bosley
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
7%
Marion Mayfield
- XANADU
- Theater Baton Rouge
6%
Katie Harrison
- RENT
- Slidell Little Theatre
6%
Kelly Fouchi & Bryce Slocumb
- DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Rivertown Theater
4%
Jason Leader
- LUCKY STIFF
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
4%
Donald Jones-Bordenave
- AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'
- Le Petit Theatre
2%
Taylor Meng Wingate
- ALL IS CALM
- Ascension Community Theatre
2%
Leslie Castay
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Jefferson performing arts
2%
Leslie Castay
- WAITRESS
- Jefferson Performing Arts
2%
Leslie Castay
- COMPANY
- Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre
2%
A.J. Allegra
- JERSEY BOYS
- Le Petit Theatre
2%
Kenny Beck
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Jefferson Performing Arts
2%
Jauné Buisson
- JERSEY BOYS
- Le Petit Theatre
1%
Trey Ming
- THE NIGHT FIONA FLAWLESS WENT MAD
- Allways Lounge
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Valerie Comeaux
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Ascension Community Theatre
18%
Courtney Murphy
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Theatre Baton Rouge
17%
Madalyn Mullins
- NOISES OFF!
- The Sullivan Theater
11%
DeJuan James
- THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
10%
William Dellinger
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Ascension Community Theatre
8%
John Wesley
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
8%
Kevin White
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Ascension Community Theatre
5%
Jack Lampert
- CLUE
- Jefferson performing arts
5%
Tom Bubrig
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
4%
Chris Aberle
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
4%
A. J. Allegra
- GOODNIGHT, OSCAR
- Le Petit Theatre
3%
Carly Stroud
- EXHAUSTED PAINT: THE DEATH OF VAN GOGH
- Fat Squirrel
2%
Murder for Two
- RICKY GRAHAM
- Le Petit Theatre
2%
Good Night, Oscar
- A.J. ALLEGRA
- Le Petit Theatre
1%
Elizabeth Newcomer
- MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT 2B
- Crescent City Stage
1%
Michael A. Newcomer
- TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS
- Crescent City Stage
1%
Doubt, A Parable
- ASHLEY SANTOS
- Le Petit Theatre
1%Best Ensemble CABARET
- Ascension Community Theatre
19%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- The Sullivan Theater
18%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Slidell Little Theatre
14%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
8%WAITRESS
- Jefferson Performing Arts
7%OKLAHOMA!
- The Sullivan Theater
7%NOISES OFF!
- The Sullivan Theater
7%RENT
- Slidell Little Theatre
7%A CHORUS LINE
- Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre
4%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Jefferson Performing Arts
2%AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'
- Le Petit Theatre
2%JERSEY BOYS
- Le Petit Theatre
2%TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS
- Crescent City Stage
2%COMPANY
- Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre
1%THE NIGHT FIONA FLAWLESS WENT MAD
- Allways Lounge
1%DOUBT, A PARABLE
- Le Petit Theatre
1%GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
- Le Petit Theatre
0%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tina Britt
- ANNIE
- Ascension Community Theatre
18%
John Wesley
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
14%
Gabrielle Montagnino
- CABARET
- ACT
14%
Courtney Zimmerle
- XANADU
- Theatre Baton Rouge
10%
Gabrielle Montagnino
- OKLAHOMA!
- Sullivan Theater
7%
Grant Vicknair
- WAITRESS
- Jefferson Performing Arts
6%
Michelle Freneaux
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Ascension Community Theatre
5%
Richard Nixon
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Sullivan Theater
5%
Jason Breaux
- SHE LOVES ME
- Sullivan Theater
4%
Dan Zimmer
- COMPANY
- Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre
4%
Michael Gonzales
- NOISES OFF!
- Jefferson Performing Arts
2%
Diane Baas
- AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'
- Le Petit Theatre
2%
Kevin White
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Ascension Community Theatre
2%
Jasmine Williams
- DOUBT, A PARABLE
- Le Petit Theatre
2%
Robert Camp
- MURDER FOR TWO
- Le Petit Theatre
2%
Dan Zimmer
- GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
- Le Petit Theatre
1%
Mandi Wood
- MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT 2B
- Crescent City Stage
1%
Ryan Bruce
- EXHAUSTED PAINT: THE DEATH OF VAN GOGH
- Fat Squirrel
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Michelle Freneaux Chassaing
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Sullivan Theater
20%
Michelle Freneaux & Keith James
- ANNIE
- Ascension Community Theatre
17%
Nicklaus White
- CABARET
- Ascension Community Theatre
14%
Camille Talbot
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
11%
Jamie Leonard
- XANADU
- Theatre Baton Rouge
10%
Ainsley Matich
- WAITRESS
- Jefferson Performing Arts
5%
Frank Gonzalez
- LUCKY STIFF
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
4%
Richard Baker
- ALL IS CALM
- Ascension Community Theatre
4%
Kristina Cawthon
- WINTER WONDERETTES
- Sullivan Theater
4%
Jersey Boys
- JEFFERSON TURNER
- Le Petit Theatre
4%
Jose Simbulan
- COMPANY
- Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre
3%
Ain't Misbehavin'
- MAX DOVALE
- Le Petit Theatre
2%Best Musical ANNIE
- Ascension Community Theatre
21%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Sullivan theatre
19%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Slidell Little Theatre
11%CABARET
- Ascension Community Theatre
9%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
6%XANADU
- Theatre Baton Rouge
6%RENT
- Slidell Little Theatre
4%OKLAHOMA!
- Sullivan Theater
4%DEAR EVAN HANSEN
- Rivertown Theater
4%LUCKY STIFF
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
3%WAITRESS
- Jefferson Performing Arts
3%SHE LOVES ME
- Sullivan Theater
3%ALL IS CALM
- Ascension Community Theatre
2%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Jefferson Performing Arts
1%COMPANY
- Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre
1%JERSEY BOYS
- Le Petit Theatre
1%JINGLE ALL THE GAY
- Kitten N' Lou Presents (New Marigny Theatre)
1%AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'
- Le Petit Theatre
1%THE NIGHT FIONA FLAWLESS WENT MAD
- Allways Lounge
0%CAROUSEL
- Tulanexsummer lytic
0%Best Performer In A Musical
Erin Johnson
- ANNIE
- Ascension Community Theatre
15%
Heather Orgeron
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Slidell Little Theatre
12%
Brandy Johnson
- ANNIE
- Ascension Community Theatre
9%
Ashari Harper
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- The Sullivan Theater
9%
Michelle Freneaux Chassaing
- CABARET
- ACT
5%
Lilly Mochgesang
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Slidell Little Theatre
5%
Meredith Owens
- WAITRESS
- Jefferson Performing Arts
5%
Christina Cross
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
5%
Kamryn Hecker
- CABARET
- Ascension Community Theatre
5%
Hayden Kimball
- SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
5%
Don Fields
- XANADU
- Theatre Baton Rouge
2%
Lauren Price
- LUCKY STIFF
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
2%
Kristina Cawthon
- SHE LOVES ME
- Sullivan Theater
2%
Callie Ancelet
- OKLAHOMA!
- Sullivan Theater
2%
Thomas Jackson
- OKLAHOMA!
- Sullivan Theater
2%
Kamryn Hecker
- XANADU
- Theatre Baton Rouge
2%
Don Fields
- CABARET
- Ascension Community Theatre
2%
Scott Don Bosco Mitchell
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- The Sullivan Theater
1%
Matthew Walker
- OKLAHOMA!
- The Sullivan Theater
1%
Bogdan Mynka
- COMPANY
- Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre
1%
Jack Latner
- LUCKY STIFF
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
1%
Charlie Stover
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Jefferson Performing Arts
1%
Matthew Walker
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Sullivan Theater
1%
Trey Ming
- THE NIGHT FIONA FLAWLESS WENT MAD
- Allways Lounge
1%
Jake Wynne-Wilson
- JERSEY BOYS
- Le Petit Theatre
1%Best Performer In A Play
Taylor Alberes
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Ascension Community Theatre
13%
Isabella Walton
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Theatre Baton Rouge
11%
Kristi Anne Lyons
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
9%
Brittany Zimmerman
- NOISES OFF!
- Sullivan
9%
Jennifer Johnson
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Ascension Community Theatre
6%
Devin Rogers
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Sullivan Theater
6%
Dejaun James
- NOISES OFF!
- The Sullivan Theater
5%
Forest Raetzsch
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Ascension Community Theatre
4%
Chris Aberle
- TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
4%
Jason Leader
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
4%
Tara Nixon
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Ascension Community Theatre
3%
Derek Walle
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Sullivan Theater
3%
Sophie Rollins
- NOISES OFF!
- Sullivan Theater
3%
Landon Corbin
- NOISES OFF!
- Sullivan Theater
3%
Scott Don Bosco Mitchell
- NOISES OFF!
- Sullivan
2%
Louis dudousat
- CLUE
- JPA
2%
Alex Wallace
- EVERY BRILLIANT THING
- The Nola Project
2%
Lance Nelson
- TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
2%
Tenea Intriago
- TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS
- Crescent City Stage
2%
Michael A. Newcomer
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Crescent City Stage
2%
Tara Nixon
- NOISES OFF!
- Sullivan Theater
2%
David Lind
- DOUBT, A PARABLE
- Le Petit Theatre
1%
Michael Paternostro
- GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
- Le Petit Theatre
1%
Leslie Nipkow
- DOUBT, A PARABLE
- Le Petit Theatre
1%
Edward Carter Simon
- KINGDOM OF EARTH
- Tennessee Williams Theater Co.
0%Best Play STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Ascension Community Theatre
15%RADIUM GIRLS
- Theatre Baton Rouge
15%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
8%NOISES OFF!
- The Sullivan Theater
7%OKLAHOMA!
- Sullivan theatre
7%MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
6%THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
6%THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Sullivan Theater
5%MURDER FOR TWO
- Le Petit Theatre
5%CLUE
- JPA
5%FRANKENSTEIN
- Ascension Community Theatre
5%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
4%ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Ascension Community Theatre
3%TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS
- Crescent City Stage
3%MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT 2B
- Crescent City Stage
2%GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
- Le Petit Theatre
2%DOUBT
- Le Petit Theatre
1%EXHAUSTED PAINT: THE DEATH OF VAN GOGH
- Fat Squirrel
1%DOUBT, A PARABLE
- Le Petit Theatre
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Heath McNeese
- CABARET
- Ascension Community Theatre
14%
William Dellinger
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- The Sullivan Theater
13%
Jimilee K Riley
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Ascension Community Theatre
9%
John Wesley
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
8%
Tom Bubrig
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
7%
Dave Freneaux
- NOISES OFF!
- Sullivan Theater
6%
Dave Freneaux
- SHE LOVES ME
- Sullivan Theater
5%
Eric Porter
- WAITRESS
- Jefferson Performing Arts
5%
Chris Aberle
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
5%
Bethany Lee
- AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'
- Le Petit Theatre
4%
Bryan Cascio
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Ascension Community Theatre
4%
Shannon Binning
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Sullivan Theater
4%
Devin Rogers
- ALL IS CALM
- Ascension Community Theatre
3%
Steve Schepker
- COMPANY
- Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre
3%
Michael Kramer
- JERSEY BOYS
- Le Petit Theatre
3%
Andre LaSalle
- MURDER FOR TWO
- Le Petit Theatre
2%
Raquel M Jackson
- MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT 2B
- Crescent City Stage
1%
Steve Schepker
- GOODNIGHT, OSCAR
- Le Petit Theatre
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Isabella Rodriguez
- ANNIE
- Ascension Community Theatre
16%
Elsie Duhe
- CABARET
- Ascension Community Theatre
13%
Elsie Duhe
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Sullivan Theater
12%
Klay Branton
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Theatre Baton Rouge
12%
Michelle Freneaux
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Ascension Community Theatre
10%
De'Juan James
- ALL IS CALM
- Ascension Community Theatre
7%
Calla Harper
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Sullivan Theater
7%
Kage Laney
- WAITRESS
- Jefferson Performing Arts
6%
Brandon Carraway
- SHE LOVES ME
- Sullivan Theater
4%
David Rigamer
- JERSEY BOYS
- Le Petit Theatre
3%
Nick Shackleford
- DOUBT, A PARABLE
- Le Petit Theatre
3%
David Rigamer
- COMPANY
- Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre
3%
Jamie Doyle
- MURDER FOR TWO
- Le Petit Theatre
2%
Jamie Doyle
- GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
- Le Petit Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Amy Gomez
- ANNIE
- Ascension Community Theatre
19%
Muff Vanderbuilt
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Slidell Little Theatre
16%
Tristan Olivier
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- The Sullivan Theater
15%
Katie Sills Thibodaux
- CABARET
- Ascension Community Theatre
7%
Elizabeth Olah
- ANNIE
- Ascension Community Theatre
5%
Callie Ancelet
- XANADU
- Theatre Baton Rouge
5%
Abrielle DeCuir
- OKLAHOMA!
- Sullivan Theater
5%
Devin Rogers
- CABARET
- Ascension Community Theatre
4%
Thomas Jackson
- XANADU
- Theatre Baton Rouge
4%
Chase Kamata
- WAITRESS
- Jefferson Performing Arts
3%
Meredith Owens
- COMPANY
- Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre
3%
Leslie Castay
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Jefferson Performing Arts
3%
Bryce Slocumb
- JERSEY BOYS
- Le Petit Theatre
2%
Devin Rogers
- OKLAHOMA!
- Sullivan Theater
2%
Jake Wynn Wilson
- WAITRESS
- Jefferson Performing Arts
2%
Jonathan Thomas
- OKLAHOMA!
- Sullivan Theater
2%
Judy Gilmore
- OKLAHOMA!
- Sullivan Theater
2%
Kadejah One
- AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'
- Le Petit Theatre
1%
Danielle Wilson
- AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'
- Le Petit Theatre
1%
Donald Jones-Bordenave
- AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'
- Le Petit Theatre
0%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Carissa Murray
- RADIUM GIRLS
- Theatre Baton Rouge
18%
Elise Gutierrez
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Ascension Community Theatre
14%
Taylor Meng Wingate
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Ascension Community Theatre
12%
Louis Mangiaracina
- NOISES OFF!
- Sullivan Theater
11%
Delilah Guilbeau
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Sullivan Theater
10%
Eric Johnson
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Ascension Community Theatre
10%
Joel Sunsin
- CLUE
- JPA
4%
Phil Blanchard
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Ascension Community Theatre
4%
Alix Paige
- IMAGINARY INVALID
- New Orleans Shakespeare Fest
3%
Leslie Castay
- GOODNIGHT OSCAR
- Le Petit Theatre
3%
Zane Syjansky
- GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
- Le Petit Theatre
3%
Elizabeth McCoy
- DOUBT, A PARABLE
- Le Petit Theatre
2%
Reid Williams
- GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
- Le Petit Theatre
2%
Sarah Colbert Cutrer
- MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT 2B
- Crescent City Stage
2%
Max DoVale
- MURDER FOR TWO
- Le Petit Theatre
2%
Steve Zissis
- TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS
- Crescent City Stage
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production ANNIE
- Ascension Community Theatre
38%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 30 by Ninety Theatre
21%RADIUM GIRLS
- Theatre Baton Rouge
16%CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORE
- Theatre Baton Rouge
11%FOOTLOOSE
- Playmakers of Baton Rouge
8%SEUSSICAL
- Playmakers of Baton Rouge
7%Favorite Local Theatre
Ascension Community Theatre
23%
Sullivan Theater
23%
30 by Ninety Theatre
12%
Slidell Little Theatre
10%
Playmakers of Baton Rouge
8%
Louisiana Shakespeare Company
6%
Rivertown Theater
6%
Jefferson Performing Arts
3%
Allways Lounge
2%
Le Petit Theatre
2%
Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre
2%
Crescent City Stage
1%
Playmakers
1%
Goat in the Road
1%
The Nola Project
0%