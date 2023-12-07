A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Marquette Theater

Patrick Barlow, writer of the Broadway and West End hit The 39 Steps, has retold Charles Dickens’ holiday classic, A Christmas Carol.  This thrilling adaptation uses only five actors to bring some of Dickens' most beloved characters to life.  

From Scrooge and Tiny Tim to Bob Cratchit and Mr. Fezziwig, Barlow's A Christmas Carol uses nothing more than some simple props, fresh physicality, and the power of imagination to convey this timeless story of redemption.  Witness Ebenezer Scrooge's transformation from a stingy miser to a man who generously celebrates the spirit of the season all year long, in this highly theatrical adaptation.

Recommended For You