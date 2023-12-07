A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Marquette Theater

Special Offer: 🎅 A Christmas Carol is Coming to Town! 🎄
POPULAR
Patrick Barlow, writer of the Broadway and West End hit The 39 Steps, has retold Charles Dickens’ holiday classic, A Christmas Carol. This thrilling adaptation uses only five actors to bring some of Dickens' most beloved characters to life.
From Scrooge and Tiny Tim to Bob Cratchit and Mr. Fezziwig, Barlow's A Christmas Carol uses nothing more than some simple props, fresh physicality, and the power of imagination to convey this timeless story of redemption. Witness Ebenezer Scrooge's transformation from a stingy miser to a man who generously celebrates the spirit of the season all year long, in this highly theatrical adaptation.
Videos
|The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
The Strand Theatre (12/13-12/13)
|Clue
Saenger Theatre (6/18-6/23)
|The Humans
Theatre Baton Rouge (5/17-5/26)
|My Fair Lady (Non-Equity)
Saenger Theatre (1/09-1/14)
|A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens in a New Adaptation by Patrick Barlow
Marquette Theater (12/07-12/21)
|Mrs. Doubtfire
Saenger Theatre (5/14-5/19)
|Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Heymann Performing Arts Center [Auditorium] (3/12-3/12)
|The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
Theatre Baton Rouge (1/25-2/04)
|Les Miserables
Saenger Theatre (1/30-2/04)
|Come From Away (Non-Equity)
The Strand Theatre (3/13-3/13)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You