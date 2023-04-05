Xiomaro's Photography On Permanent Display At National Park In New Rotating Exhibit

A new rotating photography exhibit is now on permanent display at Morristown National Historical Park's Jockey Hollow Visitor Center to celebrate the park's 90th anniversary, its rich history, and the legacy of the American Revolution. The collection of images was created by Xiomaro, who has worked with the park as an artist-in-residence.

The celebration also recognizes the park's role in the historic preservation movement by which history became a public good. On March 2, 1933, President Herbert Hoover signed the legislation establishing Morristown National Historical Park as the first such designated historical park in the National Park system. Since then, 62 other historical parks have been created.

The photographs in the exhibit were created by Xiomaro over a five year period to artistically showcase the beauty and historical significance of the park. The large format prints present unique perspectives of the Jockey Hollow landscape, the architecture of the iconic Ford Mansion, and the rarely seen interiors of the Cross Estate Mansion.

Xiomaro is an internationally recognized artist and published author who has been featured in numerous media outlets in the United States, England, and Greece. Museums and galleries throughout the nation, Italy, and Scotland have exhibited his work. After recovering from cancer, Xiomaro left his prior career as an entertainment attorney and found his calling during an artist-in-residence program, which resulted in his book Weir Farm National Historic Site (Arcadia Publishing) with a foreword by Senator Joseph I. Lieberman.

The exhibition was funded by a grant to the park from the New Jersey Society of the Cincinnati. The Society of Cincinnati was formed in 1783 by officers of the Continental Army and named in honor of Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus, a Roman soldier who relinquished his dictatorial power and returned to his farm - an outstanding example of service to the greater good, civic virtue, humility, and modesty. Today, with over 4,400 members in the United States, France, and more than 25 nations, the Society is the nation's oldest patriotic organization and promotes better understanding and appreciation of the American Revolution and its legacy.

"The New Jersey Society is very proud to partner with Morristown National Historical Park to support Xiomaro's exhibit celebrating the events that occurred on Jockey Hollow during the Revolution," said John Shannon, Society president.

For more information, visit the websites of the artist (www.xiomaro.com), the park (www.nps.gov/morr/index.htm) and the society (https://njcincinnati.org/).