Xian Zhang Conducts Rachmaninoff And Shostakovich With New Jersey Symphony

New Jersey Symphony will present its Season Finale concerts with Music Director Xian Zhang conducting Shostakovich's Fifth Symphony. Pianist Conrad Tao performs Rachmaninoff's Second Piano Concerto, an audience favorite.

Schedule of concert locations, dates, and times is below.

Rachmaninoff and Shostakovich Season Finale Concerts

Morristown → Thursday, June 5, 7:30 pm, Mayo Performing Arts Center

Princeton → Friday, June 6, 8 pm, Richardson Auditorium

Red Bank → Saturday, June 7, 8 pm, Count Basie Center for the Arts

Newark → Sunday, June 8, 3 pm, NJPAC

Xian Zhang conductor

Conrad Tao piano

New Jersey Symphony

On the program:

Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2

Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 5

A complete list of concerts and information on tickets: njsymphony.org/events.

About the artists

Xian Zhang

2024–25 marks the GRAMMY and Emmy Award-winning conductor Xian Zhang's ninth season as music director of the New Jersey Symphony. Starting in 2025–26, Zhang will also hold the role of music director at Seattle Symphony. Zhang holds the position of conductor emeritus of Orchestra Sinfonica di Milano, having previously held the position of music director between 2009–2016.

The 2024–25 season sees Zhang return to the Metropolitan Opera in New York to conduct David McVicar's acclaimed production of Puccini's Tosca.

Xian Zhang full bio

Conrad Tao

Pianist and composer Conrad Tao has been dubbed “the kind of musician who is shaping the future of classical music” by New York Magazine, and an artist of “probing intellect and open-hearted vision” by The New York Times. A soloist with leading orchestras in the traditional repertoire, Tao possesses an encyclopedic artistic approach and vision, as well as a stunning array of innovative and impactful projects.

Tao's 2024–25 season includes a return to Carnegie Hall in recital performing Debussy's 12 Études, alongside Keyed In, a work arranged and improvised by Tao on the Lumatone. He also returns to the San Francisco Symphony to perform Tchaikovsky with Nicholas Collon, the Dallas Symphony to perform Mozart with Jaap van Zweden, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to perform Saint-Saëns with David Danzmayr, and the Baltimore Symphony to perform Mozart with Jonathon Heyward.

