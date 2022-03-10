Visual Arts Center of New Jersey to Host Annual Spring Gala on April 30

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) just announced it will return to Canoe Brook Country Club to hold its annual spring gala, Art & Soul, on Saturday, April 30. The event, which will take place in Summit, NJ, is the Art Center's largest fundraiser of the year, featuring live music by Gatsby Now, cocktails, and a seated dinner. The main attraction of the evening is the Art Center's signature silent and live auctions of contemporary art highlighted by the return of celebrity auctioneer CK Swett. This year will mark the return to an in-person celebration for the first time since 2019.

"We are incredibly excited to bring the Art Center community together in person for the gala this year," says Gala Co-Chair Alison O'Neill. "Gala proceeds are critical to enabling the Art Center's important work of transforming lives by bringing art and people together."

Alison is co-chairing this year's Art & Soul Gala alongside longtime VACNJ supporters David O'Neill, Isabel Ribeiro, and Diego Rotsztain. Additional committee members include Heather Braun, Kate Buchanan, Susan Cagnassola, Terri Friedman, Tharanga Goonetilleke, Anne Grissinger, Suzanne Henry, Renee Stene, and Rachel Wilf. The Art & Soul Gala is generously sponsored by:

Platinum

Lisa Butler & Bob Kelly

Susan & Mike Cagnassola

Anne & RJ Grissinger

Rachel & Jonathan Wilf

Gold

Katherine & John Buchanan, Risk Strategies Company

Laura & David Hardin, Lindabury, McCormick, Estabrook & Cooper, P.C.

Alison & David O'Neill

Isabel Ribeiro & Diego Rotsztain

Silver

Marie & Roy Alan Cohen

Siobhan Creem

Betse & Frank Gump

Elena & Roger

Kayla & Richard

Deborah & Fred Schwarzmann

Bronze

Sally & Tom Abbott

Heather Braun

Terri & Mark Friedman

Tharanga Goonetilleke & Aditya Bindal

Amy & Clint Harris

Suzanne & Dean Henry

Peapack Private Wealth Management

Jane & Kevin Quinn

Amy & Mitchell Radin

Ana Robic & Rob Feuerstake

TD Bank

Susan Yarad

Community Sponsors

Cambridge Wines

CWI Design

Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child

Otterstedt Agency

To learn more, including how to purchase tickets or a sponsorship visit artcenternj.org/art-and-soul. Ticket sales close on April 22. Silent auction items will be available for bidding to the public starting on April 22 at galabid.com/gala-2022. Auction items will be on display in the Art Center's second-floor community galleries from April 22 through April 30. Bidding ends on April 30 at approximately 9 PM. Live auction items are only available for bidding in-person at the Gala on April 30.

About the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey

For over 85 years, the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey has been exclusively dedicated to viewing, making, and learning about contemporary art. Recognized as a leading non-profit arts organization, the Art Center's renowned Studio School, acclaimed exhibitions, and educational outreach initiatives serve thousands of youth, families, seniors, and people with special needs every year.

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey is located at 68 Elm Street in Summit, NJ. Gallery hours: Monday-Thursday, 10 AM-8 PM; Friday, 10 AM-5 PM; and Saturday & Sunday, 11 AM-4 PM. Please call 908.273.9121 to confirm holiday hours. Visit artcenternj.org for more information.

Support

Significant support for the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey is provided by the Wilf Family Foundation; Peter R. & Cynthia K. Kellogg Foundation; New Jersey State Council on the Arts; the Estate of Pamela Hauptfleisch; and the Art Center community of supporters.