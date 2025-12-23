Bergen County Players Open New Year With SEASCAPE By Edward Albee

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bergen County Players will Raise the Curtain on Seascape, which earned playwright Edward Albee his second Pulitzer Prize in 1975. The limited run of only five performances is directed by Dottie Fischer of Tenafly. The show opens January 10 and runs through January 18 at the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell.

Showtimes are Friday and Saturday nights at 8PM and Sundays at 2PM. Tickets are $30 on Fridays and Saturdays, and $28 on Sundays. They can be purchased online, by calling 201-261-4200, or by visiting the box office at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell during regular box office hours.

The play blends elements of comedy, drama, and absurdism, using a fantastic scenario to explore profound human truths. It opens on a deserted beach, where a recently retired couple is relaxing in the sun, chatting idly and then seriously about some of life's biggest issues - like what they will do with their own lives now that the kids are grown. Suddenly, out of the blue landscape, a pair of human-sized lizards emerges from the depths of the sea.

Edward Albee is considered one of the most influential playwrights of the 20th century. His career spanned nearly a half-century from the late 1950s to just before his death in 2016, during which time he wrote nearly 30 plays. His best-known work, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, catapulted his reputation and he is now revered as one of America's most provocative and fiercely witty playwrights. Winner of multiple Pulitzer Prizes, Tony Awards and a Kennedy Center Honor, his style is characterized by sharp dialogue, complex characters, and a willingness to push boundaries.

Dottie Fischer, a Life Member of BCP, is director of more than a dozen shows on the BCP stage, including Rabbit Hole, Guys and Dolls, August: Osage County, Beehive, Anything Goes, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, They're Playing Our Song, Honk!, Seussical, the Musical, Other Desert Cities, and It Shoulda Been You. She has also choreographed a number of shows and is currently co-chair of the Workshop Committee to encourage new directors at BCP.

Fischer has assembled a talented cast for Seascape. Leslie Darcy of Oakland plays the role of Nancy - always looking for adventure. Her husband Charlie, who prefers to do nothing but relax, is played by Owen Sheridan of Leonia. Katie Maul of Fair Lawn takes on the role of the female lizard Sarah. Her loyal partner Leslie is played by Ian Murphy of Dumont.

"There are definitely unique challenges in this play. The lizards and the humans spend a lot of time crawling on the stage - which can be physically daunting," says Fischer. "Also the long monologues, the set which is built with no furniture, and the costumes - which need to be both convincing and comfortable."

The production team of Seascape is comprised of Sharla Herbert (Producer), Michele Roth (AD/Stage Manager), Gerard Bourcier (Set Design), Ellyn Essig (Set Décor), Terri Caust (Costumes), Tina Ferrara (Props), Allan Seward (Lighting Design), Howard Kerner (Lighting Operator), Rob DeScherer (Sound Design), Lisa Dahlborg (Sound Operator), Sharon Little (Makeup), Richard Frant (Photography) and Jennifer Bancks (Member-At-Large).

Bergen County Players will donate a portion of the 2025-2026 season's proceeds to Joan's Joy Foundation of Hillsdale, New Jersey, which honors the memory of 7-year-old Girl Scout Joan Angela D'Alessandro. The Foundation promotes child safety via programs and provides fun experiences for at-risk children.

