Bergen County Players Will Host Post-show Talkback With Jakob Holder, Executive Director Of The Edward F. Albee Foundation

Bergen County Players, one of America's longest-running little theater companies, will host a special post-show talkback with Jakob Holder, Executive Director of the Edward F. Albee Foundation. The Q&A with audience and cast members will follow the January 16th performance of Albee's Pulitzer Prize-Winning SEASCAPE at the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell, NJ. The play features a recently retired couple who are debating the future when they are suddenly joined by a pair of human-sized lizards.

Holder was Edward Albee's longest serving personal assistant, from 2001 to the playwright's passing in 2016. He has been Executive Director of the Edward F. Albee Foundation since 2013. The Foundation was founded by Albee in 1967, following the financial success of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Albee's first full-length play. Since that time, the Foundation has maintained "The Barn," in Montauk, on Long Island, which exists to serve writers and visual artists by providing them time and space in which to work without disturbance.

A playwright himself, Holder was drawn to Albee partially because of his straightforward views on the fundamental obligations all creative people have to support their peers "in a culture where commercial, critical and political pressures threaten to turn creativity into a commodity."

Albee's plays, he says, "served as a mirror to society rather than as a simple tonic or distraction." Despite the complexity of many of Albee's plays, Holder notes that "Seascape is as straightforward as a play gets: two couples oceanside, trying to make communication a meaningful endeavor. That one of the couples is beginning to enjoy the fruits of retirement and the other is amphibious can be seen as entirely naturalistic; I mean, have you ever seen who goes to the beach?"

The Talkback session is included in the ticket price. Showtime on January 16th is 8PM. Further information can be found at www.bcpplayers.org.

