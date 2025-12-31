Chris Funk Brings REDEFINING WONDER to the Winter Thaw Music Festival

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Centenary Stage Company will present Redefining Wonder, featuring award-winning illusionist and musician Chris Funk, as part of the Winter Thaw Music Festival on Thursday, January 8 at 7:00 PM.

The performance will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ 07840.

Redefining Wonder is an immersive, genre-bending multimedia experience that has captivated family audiences nationwide. Blending masterful illusion with high-energy live music, Funk’s production stands apart as a magic show unlike any other. Chris Funk, known for his innovative fusion of magic and musicianship, has earned acclaim for creating visceral, imagination-sparking performances that engage audiences of all ages.

Redefining Wonder continues that tradition, delivering an evening of astonishment, artistry, and unforgettable entertainment.

For additional information, visit centenarystageco.org or contact the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00–5:00 PM and two hours prior to performance times. Centenary Stage Company can also be found on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Follow for the latest news, updates, and special offers.

