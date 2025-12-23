State Theatre New Jersey To Present Sa Dance Company: RISE

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

State Theatre New Jersey will present Sa Dance Company: RISE on Saturday, January 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the State Theatre in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Tickets start at $34.

RISE is a work in four movements described as a love letter to grandmothers, aunties, and mothers. The piece traces the life journey of an Indian woman, beginning with the aspirations of youth, moving through the pressures and expectations placed upon her, confronting physical and emotional recovery, and concluding with the renewal of hope through love, community, and compassion.

Sa Dance Company is a contemporary Indian dance ensemble comprised of an all-female cast. The company blends Indian and American movement traditions to create works that explore themes of womanhood, community, and Indian American identity. Its performances draw from both classical and contemporary influences, forming a distinct Indian American dance idiom rooted in storytelling and cultural continuity.

Led by Artistic Director Payal Kadakia, Sa Dance Company has performed across the United States and was the largest dance company invited to perform inside the White House. The company’s name is derived from Indian classical music and refers to the foundational note of the octave, reflecting its mission to connect ancient traditions with contemporary narratives.

Through RISE, Sa Dance Company honors the women whose resilience and generosity have shaped generations, highlighting the enduring bonds of sisterhood and the transmission of strength, care, and cultural memory.

