Big Beat Big Band Comes to Centenary Stage Company as Part of the Winter Thaw Music Festival

Centenary Stage Company will present Big Beat Big Band as part of the Winter Thaw Music Festival on Sunday, January 25 at 2:00 PM. The performance will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ 07840.

Since its formation in 2014, Big Beat Big Band has been driven by a singular goal: creating music that sounds good and feels good. Infusing the classic big band format with modern influences from funk, jazz, and R&B, the ensemble delivers a fresh, vibrant sound that honors tradition while pushing creative boundaries.

Drawing inspiration from legendary ensembles such as the Thad Jones–Mel Lewis Orchestra, alongside contemporary icons like Stevie Wonder, Donny Hathaway, Thundercat, and Jill Scott, Big Beat Big Band offers audiences a dynamic and soulful concert experience. Anchoring the group is the husband-and-wife duo of Allison and Caleb Rumley. Allison’s powerful, versatile vocals and compelling songwriting pair seamlessly with Caleb’s expert command of the instrumental ensemble and mastery of the big band form.

Tickets for this Winter Thaw Music Festival performance are $22.50 for all seats when purchased in advance. All ticket prices increase by $5.00 on the day of the performance. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900, or visit Centenary Stage Company online.

