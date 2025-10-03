Visual Arts Center of New Jersey Elects Michaela Christie to Board of Trustees

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) has announced the election of Michaela Christie to its Board of Trustees. Her term begins immediately and will continue through June 2028.

“The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey is thrilled to welcome Michaela Christie to its Board,” said Melanie Cohn, Executive Director of VACNJ. “Michaela brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to the arts—qualities that will strengthen the Board's vision and provide valuable strategic insight as the Art Center continues to grow and broaden its reach.”

Christie is a healthcare consultant with more than a decade of experience in patient care and health system leadership. She began her career as a nurse in the operating room and cardiac step-down unit before earning her MBA and moving into leadership roles in quality, safety, and nurse management. As a consultant, she has guided clients through clinical and technology transformations with expertise in project management, clinical operations, risk adjustment, and electronic health record (EHR) implementation. A two-time graduate of Villanova University, Christie earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2015 and her MBA in 2018.

About the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey

For more than 90 years, the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey has been dedicated to viewing, making, and learning about contemporary art. Recognized as a leading non-profit arts organization, the Art Center’s renowned Studio School, acclaimed exhibitions, and educational outreach programs serve thousands of youths, families, seniors, and people with special needs each year.

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey is located at 68 Elm Street in Summit, NJ. Gallery hours: Monday–Thursday, 10 a.m.–8 p.m.; Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. For more information, visit artcenternj.org.