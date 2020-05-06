Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Mayo Performing Arts Center Performs 'You Will be Found'

Mayo Performing Arts Center has shared a video of the company performing You Will be Found from Dear Evan Hansen as a message of hope to those suffering during this time and of gratitude for the essential workers.

They shared:

"Our Performing Arts Company would have been very busy this spring performing at over 35 events raising money for non-profit organizations around Northern New Jersey. It is important for us to keep this commitment alive for our students and to allow them to continue to use their talent to give back to others," says Cathy Roy, MPAC's Education Director. "Although we're not able to perform live together yet, it was a really special group effort to share this song. I'm so proud of all of these kids! They are so committed to what they do and really represent our mission in the greatest way!"

Watch the video below!



