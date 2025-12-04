State Theatre New Jersey To Present CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

State Theatre New Jersey will present CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE for three performances on Friday, December 12 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, December 13 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tickets begin at $46. The production is described as a family holiday program featuring theatrical musical elements and contemporary circus performance.

The production will include storybook-inspired characters, aerial and acrobatic acts, and ensemble choreography. The show features more than 20 performers with international credits, with visual elements including more than 300 costume designs. Musical selections include original compositions and new arrangements of seasonal songs such as “Deck the Halls,” “Winter Wonderland,” and “Jingle Bell Rock.” The New York Daily News has noted the production’s blend of theatrical and circus elements.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets start at $46 and may be purchased by calling State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469), visiting STNJ.org, or visiting the Guest Services office at 15 Livingston Avenue. Guest Services is open by phone and email Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and for in-person purchases Tuesday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Additional fees may apply.