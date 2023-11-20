Tyreek McDole Wins The 12th Annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition 

McDole wowed the judges with his renditions of jazz classics and joins an esteemed group of SASSY alumni.

By: Nov. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 2 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Teaneck High School to Present Two One-Act Plays This Month Photo 3 Teaneck High School to Present Two One-Act Plays This Month
Ember Choral Arts Kicks Off 2023-24 Season With BEYOND THE BINARY Photo 4 Ember Choral Arts Kicks Off 2023-24 Season With BEYOND THE BINARY

Tyreek McDole Wins The 12th Annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition 

As part of NJPAC's TD James Moody Jazz Festival, the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) has revealed Tyreek McDole as the winner of the annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. This marks the second time a male vocalist won in the contest's 12-year history. Hosted by WBGO Radio's Pat Prescott, yesterday's "The SASSY Awards" presented the Top Five Finalists on the iconic NJPAC stage in front of a live audience.

Pulled from a record 280+ submissions representing 37 countries, they competed in front of a distinguished panel of judges: acclaimed female vocalists Patti Austin, Jane Monheit, and Lizz Wright; NJPAC's Jazz Advisor and multi-Grammy-winning bassist Christian McBride; and three-time Grammy Award-winning producer and A&R consultant Al Pryor. Ultimately, it was 23-year-old Haitian-American Tyreek McDole who wowed them with his renditions of "September in the Rain" and two blues songs: "Lush Life" and "Every Day I Have the Blues." The recipient of a $5,000 cash award, Tyreek is originally from St. Cloud, Florida, and currently calls New York home.

Tyreek represents the next generation of great jazz singers. He joins an esteemed group of SASSY alumni: Cyrille Aimée, Jazzmeia Horn, Ashleigh Smith, Arianna Neikrug, Deelee Dubé, Quiana Lynell, Laurin Talese, Samara Joy, Gabrielle Cavassa and Tawanda Suessbrich-Joaquim, G. Thomas Allen, and Lucía Gutiérrez Rebolloso. Audiences can catch him, along with past winners, performing at the Sarah Vaughan Centennial Concert hosted by Dee Dee Bridgewater on April 19-20, 2024, at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

The Second Place honor and $1,500 prize went to Darynn Dean, a native of Los Angeles who earned a master's degree in music from the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz at UCLA. Third Place and a prize of $500 was awarded to New Yorker Ekep Nkwelle, a singer and songwriter who studied both Classical Voice and Jazz Performance at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts High School in Washington, D.C., and later attended Howard University, where she performed with the school's prestigious vocal jazz ensemble Afro Blue. Rounding out the Top Five was Bianca Love of New Orleans and Emma Smith of London.

About The SASSY Awards

The Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition, also known as "The SASSY Awards", is open to singers over the age of 18, of all genders and nationalities, from anywhere in the world, and not signed by a major label. Entrants are judged on vocal quality, musicality, technique, performance, individuality, artistic interpretation, and ability to swing. What has become one of the top annual vocal competitions in jazz, The SASSY Awards offers outstanding jazz singers a one-of-a-kind platform for embarking on a career in the music business-and offers audience members a chance to discover the jazz stars of tomorrow.

The competition recalls the humble beginnings of legendary jazz singer/NEA Jazz Master Sarah Vaughan (1924-1990) who, back in 1942, was a Newark teenager and winner of an amateur singing contest at the Apollo Theater. That memorable night helped launch the lifework of one of the most successful, influential jazz vocalists in the history of American music. NJPAC has a long history of preserving and celebrating Sarah Vaughan's music and impact. In 1999, NJPAC officially proclaimed the street in front of it as "Sarah Vaughan Way." In addition to The SASSY Awards, NJPAC hosts several celebrations in the 2023-24 season honoring the centennial of Vaughan's birth. Earlier this year, NJPAC paid tribute to "The Divine One" at its Women@NJPAC Spotlight Gala. In 2024, NJPAC partners with Jazz at Lincoln Center for Centennial Concert series (April 19-20), and more events to be announced soon. www.SarahVaughanCompetition.com

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the largest banks in the U.S., providing over 10 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,100 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Auto Finance, a division of TD Bank, N.A., offers vehicle financing and dealer commercial services. TD Bank and its subsidiaries also offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us. Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US and www.twitter.com/TDNews_US. TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com/us.

About NJPAC

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., is America's most diverse performing arts center, and the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has served more than 11 million visitors (including more than two million students and families) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents. www.NJPAC.org



RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey to Present A MIDWINTER NIGHTS DREAM Next Month Photo
Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey to Present A MIDWINTER NIGHT'S DREAM Next Month

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) will conclude their 61st season with a slightly altered version of Shakespeare's most popular comedy A Midwinter Night's Dream. Find out more about the production here!

2
The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey Elects New Board Members Photo
The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey Elects New Board Members

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) recently elected two new members to its board of Trustees at the Art Center’s most recent annual meeting, held on November 13, 2023.

3
THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS Comes to State Theatre New Jersey Next Month Photo
THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS Comes to State Theatre New Jersey Next Month

State Theatre New Jersey presents The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays on Wednesday, December 6 at 7:30pm. Find out more about the show and how to get tickets here!

4
New Jersey Youth Symphony to Present Family-Friendly ALL THAT JAZZ! Holiday Concert in Dec Photo
New Jersey Youth Symphony to Present Family-Friendly ALL THAT JAZZ! Holiday Concert in December

Join the New Jersey Youth Symphony for a family-friendly holiday concert featuring jazz renditions of classic favorites and Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Suite. Don't miss this enchanting music-filled journey on December 10th.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall Video
Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' In Disneyland Paris Video
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' In Disneyland Paris
Photos/Reeve Carney Takes Final Bow in HADESTOWN Video
Photos/Reeve Carney Takes Final Bow in HADESTOWN
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
[POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents [POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents "THE THREE HOLIDAY TENORS"
Presbyterian Church in Westfield (12/09-12/10)Tracker
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in New Jersey Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Mayo Center for the Performing Arts [Community Theatre] (1/26-1/27)
TRICH in New Jersey TRICH
Luna Stage (12/01-12/10)
Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin in New Jersey Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin
Richardson Auditorium at Princeton University (6/07-6/07)
The Club in New Jersey The Club
George Street Playhouse (2/27-3/17)
The Sleeping Beauty: Full Length in New Jersey The Sleeping Beauty: Full Length
Mayo Performing Arts Center (5/18-5/19)
Xian Conducts Carmina Burana in New Jersey Xian Conducts Carmina Burana
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/01-3/01)
The Scarlet Letter in New Jersey The Scarlet Letter
Two River Theater (2/03-2/25)
Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin in New Jersey Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (2/17-2/17)
Come From Away in New Jersey Come From Away
State Theatre New Jersey (1/05-1/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You