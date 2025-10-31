Two River Unveils THE MONSTERS Events and Access Services

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Two River Theater’s performances of the World Premiere of The Monsters: A Sibling Love Story, written and directed by Ngozi Anyanwu (Good Grief, The Homecoming Queen, The Last of the Love Letters) begin this Saturday, November 1 at 8PM. Originally commissioned by Two River and presented as a co-production with Manhattan Theatre Club, this powerful new drama will run in the intimate Marion Huber Theater from November 1–23, 2025. With this production, Two River announces a variety of curated audience events and accessibility services.

For a long time, LIL has been obsessed with fighting, and one fighter in particular: her older brother BIG, an aging but successful figure in the local Mixed Martial Arts circuit. But she’s been doing it all from afar…until one day when she decides to show up on his doorstep. The Monsters is a sibling love story about reunions, resentment, reconnection, and wrestling with demons.

The cast features Aigner Mizzelle, (as LIL) and Okieriete Onaodowan (as BIG). Mizzelle, a NYC-based multi-hyphenate creative, originated the role of Latrice in Douglas Lyons’ Chicken & Biscuits on Broadway. Her work in nicHi douglas’ (pray) earned her a Lucille Lortel Award. Okieriete Onaodowan, a Grammy Award-winning stage, film, and television actor, is known for his acclaimed performances on Broadway, including originating the roles of Hercules Mulligan and James Madison in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony AwardⓇ- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Hamilton.

The creative team includes Playwright and Director Ngozi Anyanwu, Choreographer Rickey Tripp, Scenic Designer Andrew Boyce, Costume Designer Mika Eubanks, Lighting Designer Cha See, Sound Designer/Composer Mikaal Sulaiman, MMA Consultant Sijara “Sarj” Eubanks, Fight Director Gerardo "Gerry" Rodriguez, casting by The Telsey Office, additional casting by Caparelliotis Casting & Kelly Gillespie, Stage Manager AK Howard and Assistant Stage Manager Alexus Jade Coney.

The full event lineup includes:

In the Know with Justin Waldman

Wednesday, November 5 5:30PM Studio A FREE

Artistic Director Justin Waldman hosts an intimate conversation with The Monsters award-winning Playwright and Director, Ngozi Anyanwu.

Tickets available at: https://tworivertheater.org/whats-on/in-the-know-the-monsters/

MMA Seminar with Sijara Eubanks

Sunday, November 9 5:00PM Studio A $25.00

Take part in a private post-show MMA fundamentals workshop and workout, led by former UFC fighter Sijara “Sarge” Eubanks. This hands-on session offers a rare opportunity to learn techniques and train alongside a world-class athlete in an engaging, accessible environment.

Tickets available at: https://tworivertheater.org/whats-on/mma-seminar/

Pride Night Sober Social

Friday, November 14 7:00PM Library FREE

This production’s Pride Night will be a Sober Social, offering a fun, alcohol-free space for LGBTQ+ community members and allies to connect, mingle, and celebrate together. Enjoy a selection of unique specialty mocktails before attending our world premiere production of The Monsters!

Tickets available at: https://tworivertheater.org/whats-on/pride-night-the-monsters/

Post-Show Conversation with John Vercher

Saturday, November 15 3:00PM Marion Huber Theater FREE

Following the 3PM performances of The Monsters, acclaimed author John Vercher (Devil Is Fine) and Monmouth University Assistant Professor in Creative Writing and Artist-in-Residence (2024/25) joins T. Thomas Fortune Foundation and Cultural Center Executive Director Gilda Rodgers in conversation about black family life.

Tickets available at: https://tworivertheater.org/whats-on/the-monsters/

Black Theater Social

Saturday, November 22 7:00PM Library FREE

Join us for this free pre-show social hour for members of the Black community to come together, celebrate the richness of Black theater, and revel in the joy of shared camaraderie. Whether you're a longtime supporter or new to the scene, this is a space to connect, uplift, and honor the stories that reflect Black voices and visions.

Tickets available at: https://tworivertheater.org/whats-on/black-theater-social/