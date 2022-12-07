Two River Theater's Annual Holiday Pop-Up on the Plaza to Return This Month

'Tis the season for the Red Bank community to come together for all things holiday! Two River Theater announced the return of their annual Holiday Pop-Up on Saturday, December 17, from 10AM to 2PM. This year's Pop-Up is bigger than ever, taking place on both the Plaza and in the theater's lobby with more music from local artists, and more vendors and partners to fulfill all your holiday shopping desires. Already on their roster for the event are Local Line, the Monmouth Civic Chorus and Barista Clays. Light refreshments and arts and crafts will be on hand - come for the music, shopping and cheer, and stay for the hot chocolate!

During this free event, the public will also have the opportunity to mix and mingle with Two River's new Artistic Director, Justin Waldman, who will be joining in the fun festivities. "The holidays are a beautiful time of coming together," says Waldman. "I am thrilled Two River can be a community gathering place where we can make space to welcome our neighbors and supporters with the spirit of the season."

RSVPs are encouraged by visiting https://tworivertheater.org/whats-on/holiday-pop-up/book/122601/

Looking for a special gift for that certain theater-loving someone? No holiday season would be complete without the gift of live theater. Two River Theater is currently offering 3 shows for $120 - over a 40% savings off the regular price. Contact the Box Office at (732) 345-1400 or place your order online at tworivertheater.org and use promo code 3for120. Gift certificates are also available!

HEALTH & SAFETY PROTOCOLS:

﻿Effective September 9, 2022, proof of vaccination is not required to attend a performance or event at Two River Theater. Currently, face masks are recommended, but no longer required, while inside the theater building.

Two River Theater

produces a theatrical season that includes American and world classics, new plays and musicals, programs for young people, and festivals of new work. Each year, they also offer 40+ events that reflect their diverse community of Red Bank, New Jersey. Two River produces work on two stages-the 350-seat Rechnitz Theater, and the flexible 110-seat Marion Huber Theater. The theater's recently opened Center for New Work, Education and Design is a three-story facility that includes two rehearsal studios, artist labs, classrooms, expanded shops and centrally located offices. Two River Theater has commissioned and premiered original projects including Be More Chill by Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz (the theater's first Broadway production) and Hurricane Diane by former Playwright-in-Residence Madeleine George (which won an Obie Award for its Off-Broadway run). In June 2019, Two River was nationally recognized by USA TODAY as one of "10 great places to see a play" across the U.S. Two River serves thousands of students and community members through arts and humanities programs at the theater, in schools and throughout its region.