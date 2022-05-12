Two River Theater Announces A LITTLE SHAKESPEARE: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

Two River Theater announces the ninth season of A Little Shakespeare: Much Ado About Nothing by William Shakespeare and adapted and directed by Rakesh Palisetty.

As one of Two River's most popular programs, A Little Shakespeare will run May 6- 15, 2022 as a 75-minute abridged version of Much Ado About Nothing, one of Shakespeare's most beloved comedies, performed and supported backstage by local high school students and directed and designed by theater professionals.

The cast will feature: Jess Ardolina (Margaret) from Middletown High School North, Matte Black (Leonato) from Rumson-Fair Haven High School, Darrion Brown (Benedick) from MCVTS Theatre Conservatory, Cheyenne Busch (Beatrice) from MCVTS Theatre Conservatory, Keaton DiBenedetto (Don Pedro) from Red Bank Regional High School, Jordyn Javaruski (Conrade) from Middletown High School North, Joseph McKenzie (Claudio) from MCVTS Theatre Conservatory, Melody Membreno (Messenger/Watchman/Friar) from Voyagers Community School, Elly O'Scanlon (Borachio) from Red Bank Regional High School, Dylan Pitanza (Don John) from Red Bank Regional High School, Dominick Sena (Antonio) from Red Bank Regional High School and Campbell Jane Smith (Hero) from Howell High School.

The creative team includes: Director/Adaptor Rekesh Palisetty, Associate Director/Adaptor Diana Fathi, Scenic Designer Ana Novačić, Costume Designer Lukas Wassman, Lighting Designer Emma Deane, Sound Designer Carsen Joenk, Properties Designer Jessica Parks, Stage Manager Emily Todt, Directing Assistant Ryan Lindner, Assistant Stage Managers Isabella Como and Easy Jack Portman.

Single tickets are on sale at tworivertheater.org or 732.345.1400. $20 for Adults & $15 for Children 12 and Under (not included in subscription series).

Now in its ninth season as one of Two River's most popular education programs, A Little Shakespeare introduces the works of Shakespeare to hundreds of youth and adults each year. Through this program, Two River produces a 75-minute abridged version of a Shakespeare play, performed and supported backstage by high school students, and directed and designed by theater professionals.

﻿The safety of our patrons, staff and artists is our number one priority. As such, all audience members over the age of five will be required to show proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination* before entering the theater. In addition, patrons age 18 and over must present a government-issued photo ID such as a driver's license or passport. Children under five will not be permitted entrance at this time.

All guests are required to wear masks (preferably a high-quality KN95 or equivalent) while inside the theater building. Exceptions are only made for patrons eating and/or drinking in designated areas within one hour prior to showtime.

Audience members with exemptions must show proof of a negative PCR test taken within 36 hours of the performance time or a negative antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance time. No over-the-counter, at-home test results will be accepted.

Patrons who do not comply with these procedures will be denied entry and may contact the Two River Theater Box Office for a full refund.

Please note: Two River Theater will follow any forthcoming state mandates related to Covid-19 that may be released as your performance date nears. All requirements are subject to change, allowing us to best prioritize the safety of our audience members, artists, staff and community. Any changes to our entry requirements will be communicated to ticket holders in advance of your show or event.

*full vaccination meaning at least 14 days after your second dose of an FDA or WHO authorized two dose COVID-19 vaccine, or at least 14 days after your single dose of an FDA or WHO authorized single dose COVID-19 vaccine.