Theatre@Home Announces The Cast Of Theatre@Home Jr

Theatre@Home has announced the cast of the Theatre@Home Jr Ensemble!

Under the direction and supervision of Artistic Director, Justin Christopher Odon, Theatre@Home Jr features 30 young artists from around the United States and Canada ranging between the ages of 7 and 14.

Theatre@Home Jr Ensemble Cast: Addie Jaymes, Addison Geisler, Adeline Jackson, Adriella Ann Gonclaves, Alex Cooper Cohen, Aoife Oldroyd, Autumn Allocco, Avery Peaslee, Caroline Corry, Cooper Carlisle, Eliana June Gamble, Ella Burgess, Emmanuella Olaitan, Gianna Minardi, Harper Lee Gamble, Hudsyn Silvermintz, Julia McComiskey, Juliana Filapek, Keshav Nair, Kyleigh Filippone, Kylie Ferland, Maci White, Madeline Bruno, Millie Cherry, Payton Bischoff, Ryan Hill, Sofia Castellanos, Sofia Primiano, Trey Thompson, & Valeria Geroffe.

The Theatre@Home Jr Ensemble made their first appearance in Theatre@Home's virtual concert series in August 2020 during Theatre@Home's third virtual sing-along concert installment entitled Theatre@Home Goes To Hollywood: A Celebration of TV & Movie Musicals. The first ever Theatre@Home Jr Ensemble performance featured only three members singing Pure Imagination from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Then on December 2, 2020, Theatre@Home announced open call auditions for the expansion of the Jr Ensemble. As auditions began, the Jr Ensemble was featured in Theatre@Home's holiday special that featured 25 Christmas songs performed by a cast of over 60 members from around the nation. During the holiday special, the Jr Ensemble featured six members performing The Polar Express. Now, with the growth of Theatre@Home's Jr Ensemble, two virtual concert productions are set just for the young artists to perform and have their very own spotlight moment.

Theatre@Home Jr will present two virtual concerts scheduled on March 26, 2021 at 7pm EST and May 21, 2021 at 7pm EST. Both shows will premiere on YouTube and are free for all to tune in and watch.

Alongside Theatre@Home Jr's two productions, the Jr ensemble will also be making appearances in Theatre@Home's Disney themed production entitled Theatre@Home: A Magical Sing-A-Long (April 16, 2021) and Theatre@Home's One Year Anniversary (May 29, 2021).