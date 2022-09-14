Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Wood Brothers and Latin Grammy Winner Nella Highlight MPAC's Early October Schedule

The performance is on Tuesday, October 4 at 7:30 pm.

Sep. 14, 2022  

Roots music trio The Wood Brothers, featuring brothers Chris (originally of Medeski, Martin & Wood) and Oliver Wood, along with multi-instrumentalist Jano Rix, bring their distinctive flair to their union of folk, blues, gospel, and jazz to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, October 4 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $30-$50.

The Grammy Award-nominated, Nashville-based trio just completed their eighth studio album, to be released in 2023. Writing and recording a new collection of songs was just one part of an already busy summer for the band who recently completed a series of co-bill dates with Guster alongside festival appearances at Waterfront Blues, Kate Wolf and Master Musicians Fest. In the coming weeks The Wood Brothers will appear at the Calgary Folk Festival, Sacred Rose Festival and Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, as well as embarking on an eight date co-bill tour with Greensky Bluegrass.

Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2022-2023 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.


More Hot Stories For You


bergenPAC Announces Rockstars America, Ace Frehley and Broadway Star Patti LuPonebergenPAC Announces Rockstars America, Ace Frehley and Broadway Star Patti LuPone
September 13, 2022

bergenPAC is adding another great show to fill out their fall season for the highly anticipated grand re-opening while continuing to build the 2023 roster. Fans can enjoy classic rock hits from the original KISS guitarist and R&R Hall of Fame inductee, Ace Frehley, on November 16 at 8:00 p.m.
Dance Your Way Through History at Liberty Hall Museum's Fifth Dance Festival!Dance Your Way Through History at Liberty Hall Museum's Fifth Dance Festival!
September 13, 2022

The Museum at Liberty Hall continues its partnership with Buggé Ballet for a one-of-a-kind event, the Liberty Hall Dance Festival! For the fifth year, guests of all ages will spend an afternoon outside walking through the beautiful museum grounds, enjoying 10 site-specific professional dance performances inspired by moments in history. Liberty Hall Dance Festival will be held on Saturday, September 24* from 1 – 4 p.m.
MUSIC AT THE MANSION Continues At The Thorne Mansion in MorristownMUSIC AT THE MANSION Continues At The Thorne Mansion in Morristown
September 13, 2022

NiCori Studios & Productions announces the next installment of the long running Bloomfield series 'Music at the Mansion' at it's new location at the historic Thorne Mansion in Morristown on Sunday, September 25 at 3pm. 
Symphony In C to Open 22-23 Season At Rutgers-Camden Center For The Arts This MonthSymphony In C to Open 22-23 Season At Rutgers-Camden Center For The Arts This Month
September 13, 2022

The nationally-recognized Symphony in C will open its 2022-23 Season of Guest Conductors at the Gordon Theater, Rutgers-Camden Center for the Arts on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. with 29 year old Guest Conductor Jacob Joyce at on the podium.
Virtuoso Guitarist Kaki King to Perform MODERN YESTERDAYS, A Multi-Media Performance, At The Morris MuseumVirtuoso Guitarist Kaki King to Perform MODERN YESTERDAYS, A Multi-Media Performance, At The Morris Museum
September 13, 2022

Guitar virtuoso and multi-media artist, Kaki King will perform works from her most recent album, Modern Yesterdays in a performance that includes reactive projection design on Friday, September 30.