The Wood Brothers and Latin Grammy Winner Nella Highlight MPAC's Early October Schedule

Roots music trio The Wood Brothers, featuring brothers Chris (originally of Medeski, Martin & Wood) and Oliver Wood, along with multi-instrumentalist Jano Rix, bring their distinctive flair to their union of folk, blues, gospel, and jazz to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, October 4 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $30-$50.

The Grammy Award-nominated, Nashville-based trio just completed their eighth studio album, to be released in 2023. Writing and recording a new collection of songs was just one part of an already busy summer for the band who recently completed a series of co-bill dates with Guster alongside festival appearances at Waterfront Blues, Kate Wolf and Master Musicians Fest. In the coming weeks The Wood Brothers will appear at the Calgary Folk Festival, Sacred Rose Festival and Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, as well as embarking on an eight date co-bill tour with Greensky Bluegrass.

