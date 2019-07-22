The Shakespeare Theatre Of New Jersey Presents THE RAINMAKER By N. Richard Nash

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) continues its 57th season, entitled Incredible Journeys, with N. Richard Nash's The Rainmaker. Directed by Artistic Director Bonnie J. Monte, this compelling story of love and hope has captivated audiences since it hit the stage in 1954. Patrons can purchase tickets at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre Box Office located at 36 Madison Avenue in Madison, by calling the Box Office at 973-408-5600 or by going online at www.ShakespeareNJ.org. Performances begin on July 31.

Set in the American West during a time of great drought, The Rainmaker is about a parched land desperate for rain, and the tough but lonely people who live there, thirsting for love. This is a play about yearning, family, hope, and the magic that sometimes pours down on us from the unlikeliest of sources. "This is one of my favorite American plays. It is filled with breathtaking moments and real characters whose story makes our hearts break and sing all in the short space of two hours' time. I am so eager to bring this exhilarating theatrical gift to our audience!" said Bonnie J. Monte.

The cast features newcomer Corey Sorenson as File and STNJ veterans Benjamin Eakeley as Noah Curry, Isaac Hickox-Young as Jim Curry, Anthony Marble as Starbuck, Monette Magrath as Lizzie Curry, Nick Plakias as Sheriff Thomas, and Mark Elliot Wilson as H.C. Curry. Anthony Marble, playing the famous dreamer/con-man, Starbuck, received great acclaim last season for his performance in Sam Shepard's Buried Child. Isaac Hickox-Young played Charley in Charley's Aunt, also in 2018. Mark Elliot Wilson returns to The Shakespeare Theatre's stage after a long hiatus to portray the sensitive patriarch of the Curry family, and Monette Magrath as Lizzie plays the lone and lonely daughter of the family. She appeared at STNJ last season in Blithe Spirit. Benjamin Eakeley, a familiar Broadway face, was also featured last year at STNJ as the ruthless Saturninus in Titus Andronicus.

The design team includes set design by Bonnie J. Monte; costume design by Hugh Hanson; lighting design by Matthew J. Weisgable; sound design by Steven L. Beckel. The Production Stage Manager is Becky Abramowitz.

Tickets for The Rainmaker begin at just $29 for preview performances and $49 for regular performances. The Theatre is proud to continue its 30 UNDER 30 program where patrons age 30 and under can purchase tickets for only $30 with a valid ID, subject to availability.

Audience Enhancements:

For the same price as a regular ticket, the Symposium Series performances offer a post-show discussion with the cast and artistic staff. For this production, symposia will be held following the performances on Tuesday, August 6 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, August 10 at 2:00 p.m., and Saturday, August 17 at 2:00 p.m.

The Know the Show pre-show talks are offered free-of-cost. Prior to the show, an artist from The Shakespeare Theatre presents a pre-performance talk providing background information and an inside perspective on the production. This program is free with the purchase of a performance ticket and will be held on Thursday, August 8 at 7:00 p.m., with the show beginning at 8:00 p.m.

The Shakespeare Theatre is proud to continue their Captioned Performances for the 2019 season. For patrons wishing to view captions of the on stage dialogue and sound effects, the Captioned Performance for The Rainmaker will be held on Thursday, August 8 at 8:00 p.m. Captions are transmitted to the patrons' web-enabled smart device via the Internet. Staff will be on hand prior to the beginning of the show and during the intermission to assist patrons.



Patrons with visual challenges can hear live descriptions of the action by attending the Audio-Described performance of The Rainmaker on Thursday, August 15 at 8:00 p.m. Pre-performance sensory webinars are available upon request and allow patrons to handle props, costumes, and set pieces prior to the show.

The Rainmaker snapshot: Artistic Director: Bonnie J. Monte General Manager: Robert Worshinski Main Stage: The F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre 36 Madison Avenue (at Lancaster Road) Madison, New Jersey (located on Drew University's campus)

The Rainmaker By N. Richard Nash Directed by Bonnie J. Monte

July 31 - August 18, 2019

Previews: Wednesday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, August 1 at 8:00 p.m.; Friday, August 2 at 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, August 3 at 2:00 p.m. Opening Night: Saturday, August 3 at 7:30 p.m. Captioned Performance: Thursday, August 8 at 8:00 p.m. Audio-Described Performance: Thursday, August 15 at 8:00 p.m. Post-Show Symposium Performances: Tuesday, August 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, August 10 at 2:00 p.m.; Saturday, August 17 at 2:00 p.m. Know the Show: Thursday, August 8 at 7:00 p.m.; curtain at 8:00 p.m.

Performance Times: Tuesdays (7:30 p.m.): August 6, August 13 Wednesdays (7:30 p.m.): July 31, August 7, August 14 Thursdays (8:00 p.m.): August 1, August 8, August 15 Fridays (8:00 p.m.): August 2, August 9, August 16 Saturdays (2:00 p.m.): August 3, August 10, August 17 Saturdays (8:00 p.m.): August 10, August 17 Sundays (2:00 p.m.): August 4, August 11, August 18 Sundays (7:30 p.m.): August 4, August 11

For tickets and information: Call 973-408-5600 or visit ShakespeareNJ.org.





