The Pillowman Extends at BBPAC

The Black Box Performing Arts Center, Inc., presents Martin McDonagh's The Pillowman, presented in special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc. - now extended for one more weekend! Performances have been added for Thursday April 8, Friday April 9, and Saturday April 10, all at 8pm.

One of the Tri-State area's only open theaters, The Black Box PAC is located in Englewood, NJ - right over the George Washington Bridge. Performances continue after a successful opening weekend! The Pillowman was chosen for a group of close-knit actors. The intimate show is perfect for BBPAC's professional Repertory Company, as the small set allows the actors to be distanced from the audience. The theater's set up also allows for safety, as the front and back doors will be open during performances to allow for airflow, and the flexible seating allows for spacing between the audience and the actors. Masks are required by all audience members. Attendees will also be asked to fill out a COVID screening form for contact tracing purposes. Operating at limited capacity with only a select number of seats available, patrons are strongly encouraged to order tickets ahead of time to guarantee admission.

With echoes of Stoppard, Kafka, and The Brothers Grimm, THE PILLOWMAN centers on a writer in an unnamed totalitarian state who is being interrogated about the gruesome content of his short stories and their similarities to a series of child murders. The result is an urgent work of theatrical bravura and an unflinching examination of the very nature and purpose of art. (Courtesy of Dramatists Play Service, Inc.)

The Pillowman now runs through April 10, Thursday through Saturday at 8pm (with select holiday blackout dates). Tickets can be purchased at www.BlackBoxPAC.com at $40 for adults and $35 for students/seniors.

Black Box Performing Arts Center is located at 49 E Palisade Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631.

Photos by Amy Lebovics Photography