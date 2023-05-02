The HHS Theatre Company Presents THANK YOU FOR FLUSHING MY HEAD IN THE TOILET AND OTHER RARELY USED EXPRESSIONS

The HHS Theatre Company will perform their spring play Thank You for Flushing My Head in the Toilet and Other Rarely Used Expressions by Jonathan Dorf, on Friday May 5th and Saturday May 6th, at 7 p.m.. at Hillsborough High School (466 Raider Blvd). Doors open at 6:30.

There will be a talk back after both shows with the cast, crew, and special guests to discuss anti-bullying in our community.

Synopsis: This anti-bullying production centers on Helen and Achilles, two victims of bullying, who jump at a way out offered by magical and mysterious 'cool girl' Glinda. Except... her solution is to turn them into the same people who tormented them. Is there a way out of this vicious cycle, or are Helen and Achilles trapped forever?

Tickets are $8 on hill.booktix.com and can be purchased at the door.

This show has content that may be sensitive to some viewers, and is intended for a mature audience. For a full list of content warnings, please visit hill.booktix.com.

For more information, go to sites.google.com/htps.us/hhstheatrecompany or follow us on social media @hillsboroughhstheatre on Instagram and HHS Theatre on Facebook.