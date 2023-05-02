Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2023 Tony Nominations Updating Live!

The HHS Theatre Company Presents THANK YOU FOR FLUSHING MY HEAD IN THE TOILET AND OTHER RARELY USED EXPRESSIONS

There will be a talk back after both shows with the cast, crew, and special guests to discuss anti-bullying in our community.

May. 02, 2023  

The HHS Theatre Company will perform their spring play Thank You for Flushing My Head in the Toilet and Other Rarely Used Expressions by Jonathan Dorf, on Friday May 5th and Saturday May 6th, at 7 p.m.. at Hillsborough High School (466 Raider Blvd). Doors open at 6:30.

There will be a talk back after both shows with the cast, crew, and special guests to discuss anti-bullying in our community.

Synopsis: This anti-bullying production centers on Helen and Achilles, two victims of bullying, who jump at a way out offered by magical and mysterious 'cool girl' Glinda. Except... her solution is to turn them into the same people who tormented them. Is there a way out of this vicious cycle, or are Helen and Achilles trapped forever?

Tickets are $8 on hill.booktix.com and can be purchased at the door.

This show has content that may be sensitive to some viewers, and is intended for a mature audience. For a full list of content warnings, please visit hill.booktix.com.

For more information, go to sites.google.com/htps.us/hhstheatrecompany or follow us on social media @hillsboroughhstheatre on Instagram and HHS Theatre on Facebook.




REVIEW: TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE at George Street Playhouse Tells the Amazing and F Photo
REVIEW: TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE at George Street Playhouse Tells the Amazing and Fascinating Story of Film Star, Steve Guttenberg
'Tales from the Guttenberg Bible' is now on stage at George Street Playhouse (GSP). This is a must-see show starring Steve Guttenberg who recounts his incredible journey as a movie star.
Axelrod PAC to Host Pride Events, SETHS BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES with Seth Rudetsky and Bet Photo
Axelrod PAC to Host Pride Events, SETH'S BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES with Seth Rudetsky and Beth Leavel
In celebration of Jersey PRIDE weekend, Sirius XM radio host Seth Rudetsky brings his Broadway concert series to the Axelrod PAC on Saturday, June 3 at 8 PM, teaming up with Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel.
Kate Burton, Eden Espinosa, and More Announced for Two River Theaters Spring Fundraising G Photo
Kate Burton, Eden Espinosa, and More Announced for Two River Theater's Spring Fundraising Gala
Three-time Tony Award nominee and Emmy nominee Kate Burton, Broadway's Eden Espinosa, three-time Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald, Barrymore Award winner and Drama Desk Award nominee Orville Mendoza, and Brazilian singer, actor, and songwriter Marina Pires will regale attendees with a fun-filled musical concert celebrating the announcement of Two River Theater's 30th Anniversary 2023/2024 season.  
Local Non-Profits Partner For A Weekend Of Events Celebrating Juneteenth Photo
Local Non-Profits Partner For A Weekend Of Events Celebrating Juneteenth
Morristown Juneteenth Weekend brings together five non-profit organizations to create a three-day event that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

More Hot Stories For You


The HHS Theatre Company Presents THANK YOU FOR FLUSHING MY HEAD IN THE TOILET AND OTHER RARELY USED EXPRESSIONSThe HHS Theatre Company Presents THANK YOU FOR FLUSHING MY HEAD IN THE TOILET AND OTHER RARELY USED EXPRESSIONS
May 2, 2023

The HHS Theatre Company will perform their spring play Thank You for Flushing My Head in the Toilet and Other Rarely Used Expressions by Jonathan Dorf, on Friday May 5th and Saturday May 6th, at 7 p.m.. at Hillsborough High School (466 Raider Blvd). Doors open at 6:30.
Axelrod PAC to Host Pride Events, SETH'S BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES with Seth Rudetsky and Beth LeavelAxelrod PAC to Host Pride Events, SETH'S BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES with Seth Rudetsky and Beth Leavel
May 2, 2023

In celebration of Jersey PRIDE weekend, Sirius XM radio host Seth Rudetsky brings his Broadway concert series to the Axelrod PAC on Saturday, June 3 at 8 PM, teaming up with Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel.
Kate Burton, Eden Espinosa, and More Announced for Two River Theater's Spring Fundraising GalaKate Burton, Eden Espinosa, and More Announced for Two River Theater's Spring Fundraising Gala
May 2, 2023

Three-time Tony Award nominee and Emmy nominee Kate Burton, Broadway's Eden Espinosa, three-time Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald, Barrymore Award winner and Drama Desk Award nominee Orville Mendoza, and Brazilian singer, actor, and songwriter Marina Pires will regale attendees with a fun-filled musical concert celebrating the announcement of Two River Theater's 30th Anniversary 2023/2024 season.  
Local Non-Profits Partner For A Weekend Of Events Celebrating JuneteenthLocal Non-Profits Partner For A Weekend Of Events Celebrating Juneteenth
May 2, 2023

Morristown Juneteenth Weekend brings together five non-profit organizations to create a three-day event that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.
SPIDER-MAN INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE LIVE IN CONCERT Comes to NJPACSPIDER-MAN INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE LIVE IN CONCERT Comes to NJPAC
May 2, 2023

SPIDER-MAN INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE will be heading to NJPAC for a live concert performance on Friday, October 6, 2023 at 7 PM. The screening of the Academy Award-winning animated film from Sony will be accompanied by a live orchestra, band, and turntables playing music from the score and soundtrack.
share