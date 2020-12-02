The Art House Gallery Presents The Very Affordable Art Show

Art House Productions will present "The Very Affordable Art Show." For the past three years, the Art House Gallery has hosted the The Affordable Art Show with works priced $500 and under. This year, given the financial climate, all works are priced at $250 or less, hence "The Very Affordable Art Show." Curated by Andrea McKenna, the show includes over 250 works of art from 54 artists. Showcasing special pieces with gift-giving in mind, all works are priced to be especially affordable for the holiday season. Works include paintings, small sculptures, handmade gifts, and more! All works will be for sale in the Art House Gallery, 262 17th Street, Jersey City, NJ 07310, and also made available for purchase online through the Art House Productions website. The show will be available through February 2021.

The gallery will be open to purchase art on Saturday, December 5th, from 12:00pm to 5:00pm and Sunday, December 6th from 12:00pm to 5:00pm at the Art House Gallery in the Cast Iron Lofts, 262 17th Street, Jersey City, NJ 07310. Eight guests at a time and masks required; contact information will be collected for contract tracing.

A curated preview of the show will be featured as part of Virtual JC Fridays on December 4 from 6:00pm-10:00pm EST on Zoom. For more information, visit www.jcfridays.com.

Future public gallery hours TBA. Art House Productions gallery shows are always free and open to the public. Private appointments are also welcomed. Email Andrea McKenna for more information or to schedule an appointment at gallery@arthouseproductions.org.

Art House offers free delivery to any address in Jersey City and Hoboken. Orders from outside of Jersey City and Hoboken will be asked to split shipping costs with Art House. To view the show online, visit https://www.arthouseproductions.org/collections/very-affordable-art-show.

"Receiving the gift of art or giving art to a loved one is a special experience," says Executive Director Meredith Burns. "It takes thoughtfulness and love. It also supports a local artist during the holiday season in a year when artists have struggled to monetize their work. We hope you take advantage of these one-of-a-kind treasures!"

"This year will be the largest show we've ever had and the art is so good! I am very excited to showcase all of these talented artists," says Gallery Director Andrea McKenna. "Giving art as a gift is very thoughtful and treating yourself to art is a worthwhile experience, it's incredibly fun and it just feels good knowing you're supporting local artists."

"This year, for the first time, we are putting The Very Affordable Art Show online, and also offering time periods for a limited number of people to safely view the show at Art House," explains Producing Director Courtney Little. "We understand that some people want to see artwork in person before they purchase it. For the safety of our community and artists, we adopted this exciting hybrid approach and we expect this to increase viewing traffic and sales of the artwork significantly."

Artists include:

Bithika Adhikary, Luis Alves, Paul Andress, Catalina Aranguren, Ray Arcadio, Nanette Reynolds Beachner, K Brown, Karen Catron, Gabe Chiarello, Lawrence Ciarallo, John Crittenden, Orlando Cuevas, David Cummings, Dorie Dahlberg, Tim Daly, Crystal Davis, Kristin De'Angelis, Erin DeLaney, Beth DiCara, Lisa D'Imperio, Jim Fallon, Eileen Ferara, Janhavi Firke, Donchellee Fulwood, Ofrat Gilady-Sten, Cheryl Gross, Stephanie Guillen, Lisa Ficarelli-Halpern, Susan Isaac, Caridad Kennedy, Megan Klim, Tali Rose Krupkin, Erica Kuhn, Charles Lane, Richard La Rovere, Julia Lomba, Victor Macri, Beatrice Mady, Cecelia Martinez, Patric McCoy, Tina Maneca, Amy Neufeld, Sue Nilsson, Sylvia Padilla, Ricardo Roig, Akil Roper, Lucy Rovetto, Theda Sandiford, Deb Sinha, Francisco Silva, Kasia Skorynkiewicz, Eric Sosa, Myiesha D. Williams, and Agnieszka Wszolkowska.

Art House is working creatively to deliver digital content during the pandemic. For information about upcoming digital events, please visit www.arthouseproductions.org/collections/art-house-online. To sign up for Art House's mailing list, please click here: http://eepurl.com/hd1FCj

