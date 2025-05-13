THIRD EYE BLIND and ALT ROCKERS STARS Come to NJPAC

The Prudential North to Shore Festival is set to present an incredible night of alternative rock featuring Third Eye Blind on Friday, June 20th, at 8:00 p.m. Newark can look forward to an electrifying evening as Third Eye Blind brings their musical magic to Prudential Hall.



For over 25 years, this alt-rock band has been crafting anthems that feel like personal letters written just for you. From the raw confessions in “Semi-Charmed Life” to the soaring catharsis of “Motorcycle Drive By,” their music connects deeply with fans. The band continues to evolve, proving that great bands don't just survive; they thrive. Get ready to create new memories in Newark, armed with both their classic hits and fresh tunes from their latest album, *Our Bande Apart*. Something remarkable happens when the lights go down at their shows: fans from three generations come together to sing every word in unison. This isn't just a concert; it's a celebration of the songs that have soundtracked our lives, performed by a band that has mastered the art of making every venue feel like home.



Joining Third Eye Blind will be Canadian indie rock band Stars, whose ethereal melodies are sure to set the stage for an unforgettable evening. Stars is a critically acclaimed indie pop band based in Montreal, Canada. Known for their evocative storytelling and lush, cinematic soundscapes, they have captivated audiences worldwide since their formation in 2000. Their emotionally charged blend of indie rock, baroque pop, and synth-driven electronica is led by vocalists Torquil Campbell and Amy Millan, alongside Chris Seligman, Evan Cranley, and Pat McGee. Stars has built a reputation for delivering powerful live performances and poignant narratives that explore themes of love, loss, and human connection.



