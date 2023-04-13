Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE at The Arthur Laurents Theater

Special Offer: Steve Guttenberg stars in world premiere April 25!

Apr. 13, 2023  

George Street Playhouse Logo
World Premiere April 25
90 Characters, 4 Actors, 1 Steve Guttenberg
Tales from the Guttenberg Bible
Find $25 Tickets Now
Written by and Starring Steve Guttenberg
Directed by David Saint

Featuring 90 characters, four actors, and one Steve Guttenberg, this fully staged production is truly a one-of-a-kind experience. Tales from the Guttenberg Bible, is a farcical, laugh-out-loud story written by and starring veteran screen actor Steve Guttenberg (Three Men and a Baby, Police Academy, Cocoon). This hilarious journey from the Guttenberg's family home on Long Island to the glamour of Hollywood as Guttenberg himself tells-all - i.e. how he broke into the Paramount Lot - to his run-ins with everyone from Paul Reiser to Tom Selleck, Kevin Bacon to Merv Griffin. It would be an unbelievable tale, if it wasn't true (mostly).

Get More Information





Messenger Legacy Band to Appear at William Paterson University in May Photo
Messenger Legacy Band to Appear at William Paterson University in May
Messenger Legacy band—honoring the enduring influence of jazz great Ralph Peterson—appears at William Paterson University on May 20, 2023 at 8:00pm 
NJCUs 2023 B.F.A. Exhibition, CRESCENDO Opens Next Week Photo
NJCU's 2023 B.F.A. Exhibition, CRESCENDO Opens Next Week
New Jersey City University (NJCU)'s annual B.F.A. exhibition — a culmination of the work of its 2023 Bachelor of Fine Arts graduates — will open in NJCU's two on-campus art galleries on April 22 and run through May 12. The 2023 event is entitled “Crescendo” and will offer a diverse output of artworks from clay sculpture to digital illustration.
Antoinette LaVecchia to Replace Elena Shaddow in Shakespeare Theatre of New Jerseys THE RO Photo
Antoinette LaVecchia to Replace Elena Shaddow in Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey's THE ROSE TATTOO
Replacing Elena Shaddow in the role of Serafina Delle Rose, award-winning actress and veteran of stage and screen, Antoinette LaVecchia will join the cast of The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey's upcoming production of Tennessee William's The Rose Tattoo.  
Christ Church in Short Hills To Present The Fauré Requiem In A Special Concert Of R Photo
Christ Church in Short Hills To Present The Fauré Requiem In A Special Concert Of Remembrance
As part of its 140th Anniversary, Christ Church in Short Hills will present a Special Concert of Remembrance featuring Gabriel Fauré's Requiem and Cantique de Jean Racine on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 4:00 pm.

From This Author - BWW Special Offer


TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE at The Arthur Laurents TheaterTALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE at The Arthur Laurents Theater
April 13, 2023

Special Offer: Steve Guttenberg stars in world premiere April 25!
DO PORTUGAL CIRCUS at Woodbridge CenterDO PORTUGAL CIRCUS at Woodbridge Center
April 13, 2023

Special Offer: Do Portugal Circus has arrived !
CHICKEN & BISCUITS at TheatreSquaredCHICKEN & BISCUITS at TheatreSquared
April 13, 2023

Special Offer: In new hit comedy
STOMP at Tobin CenterSTOMP at Tobin Center
April 3, 2023

Special Offer: Experience the inventive and unforgettable sounds of STOMP!
Ali Stroker Will Play Enlow Recital HallAli Stroker Will Play Enlow Recital Hall
March 30, 2023

Special Offer: Tony Winner Ali Stroker performs in Hillside, NJ this Saturday
share