TALES FROM THE GUTTENBERG BIBLE at The Arthur Laurents Theater

World Premiere April 25

90 Characters, 4 Actors, 1 Steve Guttenberg

Tales from the Guttenberg Bible

Written by and Starring Steve Guttenberg

Directed by David Saint

Featuring 90 characters, four actors, and one Steve Guttenberg, this fully staged production is truly a one-of-a-kind experience. Tales from the Guttenberg Bible, is a farcical, laugh-out-loud story written by and starring veteran screen actor Steve Guttenberg (Three Men and a Baby, Police Academy, Cocoon). This hilarious journey from the Guttenberg's family home on Long Island to the glamour of Hollywood as Guttenberg himself tells-all - i.e. how he broke into the Paramount Lot - to his run-ins with everyone from Paul Reiser to Tom Selleck, Kevin Bacon to Merv Griffin. It would be an unbelievable tale, if it wasn't true (mostly).

