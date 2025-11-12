Spotlight: WHITE CHRISTMAS at Waterville Opera House

Based on the timeless and beloved film, White Christmas follows Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, who have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil's former army commander. White Christmas is an uplifting, wholesome musical that will delight audiences of all ages.



November 14, 15, 21, 28, 29, 2025 at 7:30pm + November 16, 22, 23, 30, 2025 at 2pm



Irving Berlin's White Christmas

Based Upon the Paramount Pictures Film

Written For the Screen by Norman Krasna, Norman Panama and Melvin Frank



Music and Lyrics by Irving Berlin

Book by David Ives and Paul Blake

Original stage production directed by Walter Robbie

Orchestrations by Larry Blank

Vocal and Dance Arrangements by Bruce Pomahac

ASL interpreted performance on November 16, 2025. Seats marked "L" (orchestra right) have an excellent sightline to the interpreter(s).