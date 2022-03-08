Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Straight No Chaser Comes To MPAC March 29

Straight No Chaser is the real deal, the captivating sound of nine unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music.

Mar. 8, 2022  

International a cappella phenomenon Straight No Chaser returns to the MPAC stage as part of the 2022 Back in the High Life Tour, Tuesday, March 29 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $39-$79.

If the phrase "male a cappella group" conjures up an image of students in blue blazers, ties, and khakis singing traditional college songs on ivied campuses... think again. Straight No Chaser are neither strait-laced nor straight-faced, but neither are they vaudeville-style kitsch. They have emerged as a phenomenon with a massive fan base and a long list of accomplishments including 2 RIAA Gold Certified albums, over 1.5 million concert tickets sold, over 1 billion streams on Pandora, and over 2 million albums sold worldwide.

Straight No Chaser is the real deal, the captivating sound of nine unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music that is moving people in a fundamental sense... and with a sense of humor. They immediately bring audiences to their feet with nothing more than microphones in hand, grins ear-to-ear, witty banter on point, and an uncanny ability to belt out R&B, smooth jams, and stadium anthems carried by style, swagger and spirit.

MPAC patrons must show proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID test within 48 hours of an event. Masks are not required by strongly recommended.



