State Theatre New Jersey's 2022-23 Broadway Season On Sale September 16

Tickets for State Theatre New Jersey's 2022-23 Broadway Season, featuring TonyÂ® Award-winning hits and Broadway fan favorites, go on sale on Friday, September 16 at 11am.

A "Broadway Buy More Save More" program will also launch on September 16. Ticket buyers who purchase two Broadway shows save 10%, three or more shows save 15%. Ticket buyers can also become a season ticket holder and save 20%. Season ticket holders for the State Theatre's Broadway shows receive a wide array of benefits, from first access to the best seats, 20% savings on single ticket prices and on any show added to the Broadway season, bring your friends 15% off discounts, Â½ price drinks, exclusive concierge access to handle seating needs, and free exchanges within the same show.

For more information about the Broadway Season visit STNJ.org/Broadway or call Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469).

State Theatre New Jersey's Broadway Series kicks-off with the TonyÂ® Award-winning musical, Tootsie on November 4-6; then continues with the Lincoln Center Production of the classic musical My Fair Lady on January 27-29; the hilarious and sassy musical comedy, Legally Blonde-The Musical on April 28-30; and a mesmerizing new production of the iconic musical, Jesus Christ Superstar on June 9-11.

Oher shows included in the Broadway season are the international percussion sensation for all ages, STOMP on December 2-3; the State Theatre debut of the ultimate musical tribute to Aretha Franklin, R.E.S.P.E.C.T on March 11-12; and hilarious musical parody, Menopause The MusicalÂ® on February 2. Also just-announced and added to STNJ's Broadway season are two concerts with Broadway stars. The celebrated songstress and award-winning Broadway performer Linda Eder on January 22 and three-time TonyÂ® Award-winner Patti LuPone in Don't Monkey with Broadway on March 25.