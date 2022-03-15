The newly renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Memphis Jookin': The Show featuring Lil Buck on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 7pm. There will be a Q&A with Lil Buck and the dancers after the show. Tickets range from $15-$55.

Renowned dance artist Lil Buck stars in the world premiere tour of Memphis Jookin': The Show, an ode to his hometown of Memphis, and the birthplace of the singular dance style known as Memphis Jookin'. This original production chronicles how the artform emerged from a local street dance to an international phenomenon. The show stars Lil Buck alongside eight highly skilled Memphis Jookin' dancers and a DJ performing to a soundtrack that evokes the energy of the streets and the clubs where Memphis Jookin' was born.

Lil Buck, born in Chicago in 1988 and raised in Memphis, became a YouTube sensation after director Spike Jonze uploaded a video of his dance improvisation with cellist Yo-Yo Ma. In addition to being the ambassador of the Memphis Jookin' dance form, Lil Buck is the founder of the dance collective Movement Art Is (MAI). MAI is an organization that uses dance and movement to inspire and change the world.

The first street dancer ever to design a capsule collection with Versace, Lil Buck joined Madonna for her Super Bowl halftime show in February 2012. He also completed two world tours with Madonna: MDNA and Rebel Heart. Lil Buck has worked with New York City Ballet and choreographer Benjamin Millepied. In 2014, Lil Buck was awarded The Wall Street Journal Innovator of the Year Award.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.