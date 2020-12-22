State Theatre New Jersey Announces Conversation and Q&A With Producer Ken Davenport

State Theatre New Jersey announces A Broadway Conversation and Q&A Moderated by Tony Award-winning Producer Ken Davenport: Featuring 8 Broadway Actors and a Director on Wednesday, January 27 at 7pm. A minimum donation of $10 gives patrons access to this online event on Zoom. Proceeds raised support State Theatre's Community Engagement programs. To sign up for A Broadway Conversation and Q&A, go to STNJ.org. A Broadway Conversation and Q&A is sponsored by Bank of America.

State Theatre New Jersey presents a one-night only online conversation all about Broadway and moderated by Tony Award-winning Producer Ken Davenport (Kinky Boots, Spring Awakening, Once on This Island). Featuring Broadway actors and creative artists, the panelists-many who have recently performed at State Theatre New Jersey-have appeared in hit national tours such as Jersey Boys, Beautiful-The Carole King Musical, RENT, The King and I, Motown the Musical, Something Rotten!, The Color Purple, and Cabaret. Panel topics include a behind-the-scenes look at the life of a touring actor, what it is like to be a part of an iconic show, character preparation, the importance of the arts, diversity and inclusion in the arts, and what they miss most during the pandemic. Patrons will have a chance to submit questions in advance after signing up for the event.

"We are proud to present this special one-night only Broadway Conversation with a fantastic group of Broadway professionals including Tony Award-winning Producer Ken Davenport," said Sarah K. Chaplin, State Theatre New Jersey President & CEO. "This event is our way of bringing a little Broadway into people's homes during this time."

"Bank of America is a long-time partner of the State Theatre, which has created extraordinary virtual experiences for our community this year," said Alberto Garofalo, New Jersey market president for Bank of America. "We are thrilled to continue our partnership to support this vibrant Broadway program as we continue to remain safe at home going into the new year."

The panelists include Kennedy Caughell (Broadway: Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812; Beautiful-The Carole King Musical; National Tour: Carole King in Beautiful-The Carole King Musical; Wicked); Devin Holloway (National Tours: Minstrel/Narrator in Something Rotten!, Jackie Wilson in Motown the Musical, 42nd Street, HAIR); Rutgers alumni Matt DiCarlo (National Tour: Tour Director for The Play That Goes Wrong; Broadway: Production Stage Manager for Beetlejuice, The Play That Goes Wrong, the Tony-winning revival of The Color Purple); Pedro Ka'awaloa (National Tours: King of Siam in The King and I; Regional Theatre: El Gallo in The Fantasticks; South Pacific; Evita); Bailey McCall (National Tours: Jenna in Waitress; Sally Bowles in Cabaret; Off-Broadway: Penny in The Big Bang Theory: Musical Parody); and James Taylor Odom (National Tour: D'Ysquith Family in A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, Captain Von Trapp U/S The Sound of Music; Regional: Scrooge in A Christmas Carol, Henry Higgins in My Fair Lady, Murder For Two).

Also, on the panel, are New Jersey actors Gabriella Rodriguez (National Tour: Squeak in The Color Purple; Regional Theatre: In the Heights); Javon King (International/National Tour: Angel in RENT); Chris Stevens (National Tours: Nick Massi in Jersey Boys, Rum Tum Tugger in Cats; Sky in Mamma Mia).