South Camden Theatre Company Presents PIPELINE

South Camden Theatre Company is now presenting Pipeline, starring Sasha Allen, Brian Neal, Shawneka Ponder, Libby White, Nathan Alford-Tate, and Nakia Dillard.

With profound compassion and lyricism, Pipeline brings an urgent conversation to the foreground. Don't miss this deeply moving story of a mother's fight to give her son a future - without turning her back on the community that made him who he is.

The title Pipeline refers to two different kinds of institutionalized segregation. In the first, gifted and talented students are culled from the public-school crowd and given accelerated classroom experiences. The second refers to the schools-to-prison syndrome that plagues poor, mostly inner-city, and mostly African-American families.

That appears to have been the fate in store for Omari (Brian Neal), whose recently divorced parents have separated him from public schools and shipped him off to prep school in the hope of improving his chances of avoiding one kind of pipeline and benefitting from another.

Nya (Sasha Allen), an inner-city public high school teacher, is committed to her students but desperate to give her only son Omari opportunities they'll never have. When a controversial incident at his upstate private school threatens to get him expelled, Nya must confront his rage and her own choices as a parent. But will she be able to reach him before a world beyond her control pulls him away?

Dominique Morisseau is the author of The Detroit Project (A 3-Play Cycle) which includes the following: Skeleton Crew, Paradise Blue, and Detroit '67. Additional plays include: Sunset Baby; Blood at the Root and Follow Me To Nellie's. She is also the TONY nominated book writer on the Broadway musical Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations. Dominique is an alumna of The Public Theater Emerging Writer's Group, Women's Project Lab, and Lark Playwrights Workshop and has developed work at Sundance Lab, Williamstown Theatre Festival , and Eugene O'Neil Playwrights Conference. She most recently served as Co-Producer on the Showtime series "Shameless". Additional awards include Spirit of Detroit Award, PoNY Fellowship, Sky-Cooper Prize, TEER Trailblazer Award, Steinberg Playwright Award, Audelco Awards, NBFT August Wilson Playwriting Award, Edward M. Kennedy Prize for Drama, OBIE Award (2), Ford Foundation Art of Change Fellowship, Variety's Women of Impact for 2017-18, and a recent MacArthur Genius Grant Fellow.

Learn more at www.southcamdentheatre.org.