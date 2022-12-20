Senator Booker Attends a Performance of HIP HOP NUTCRACKER at NJPAC
The performance he attended was on December 17.
The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Tchaikovsky's 130-year-old ballet reimagined as a holiday dance spectacle, brought the show back home to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) Newark this past weekend while celebrating the show's 10th season. On Saturday, December 17th, the creative team, cast and crew along with hip hop pioneer and MC, Kurtis Blow, met United States senator from New Jersey Corey Booker.
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., is America's most diverse performing arts center, and the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, which have reached almost 2 million children, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 10 million visitors since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents. NJPAC.org.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 19, 2022
State Theatre New Jersey presents Lincoln Center Theater's critically acclaimed production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady.
Two New Shows Added To Kean Stage Spring Line-Up
December 19, 2022
Two new shows have been added to Kean Stage's spring 2023 season at Kean University's intimate Enlow Recital Hall in Hillside, NJ.
McCarter Names Veteran Arts Leader Susie Medak As Interim Managing Director
December 19, 2022
McCarter Board Chair, W. Rochelle Calhoun has announced that the McCarter Board's Executive Committee has voted to hire veteran arts leader Susie Medak to fill the role of Interim Managing Director effective immediately. Arts Consulting Group (ACG) conducted the search to place Ms. Medak in this leadership role for McCarter.
The Ben Shanblatt Trio, Walter Deptuch and More Headline Black Box Fundraiser This Thursday Night
December 19, 2022
This coming Thursday, December 22nd starting at 7:30PM, The Ben Shanblatt Trio and NJ-based comedian Walter Deptuch will start off the evening before Broadway's Danielle Ferland (the original 'Little Red' in Into The Woods) and comedian Mark Riccadonna (who just headlined at The Borgata) take the stage. Acclaimed percussionist Billy Martin will also make a special appearance, with other guest performers also expected. Doors open at 7pm and tickets are $30 (general admission).
Photo: THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Meets Senator Corey Booker While Performing at New Jersey Performing Arts Center
December 19, 2022
The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Tchaikovsky's 130-year-old ballet reimagined as a holiday dance spectacle, brought the show back home to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) Newark this past weekend while celebrating the show's 10th season. On Saturday, December 17th, the creative team, cast and crew along with hip hop pioneer and MC, Kurtis Blow, met United States senator from New Jersey Corey Booker. Check out the photo here!