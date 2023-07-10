SATELLITES at Premiere Stages

Married couple Katherine & Mike are each on a mission to save the world. She's a scientist studying climate change; he's an astronaut exploring the unknown. When Mike's shuttle vanishes in outer space, Katherine forges ahead alone, raising their children and continuing her life's work until Mike suddenly reappears without explanation. As the couple struggles to adjust to his strange return, they're forced to reexamine their entire relationship—while also facing an uncertain future.



VENUE & TICKETS

Kean University

Bauer Boucher Theatre Center

1000 Morris Ave, Union, NJ

To Purchase

(90 737-7469

ticket@kean.edu

premierestagesatkean.com



