Ridge High School Dance Department Announces Virtual Winter Showcase, STEP IN TIME

The event is scheduled to be presented virtually this Friday, Jan. 29 at 7pm.

Jan. 28, 2021  

The Ridge High School dance department has announced its winter showcase, Step In Time. The event is scheduled to be presented virtually this Friday, Jan. 29 at 7pm.

It will be streamed on YouTube. To view the performance, the virtual audience can visit www.ridgedance.com to be provided with the link.

In addition, the website provides videos and photos from past performances of the company.

Learn more at https://www.ridgedance.com/.


