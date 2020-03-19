Rhino Theatre Seeks Submissions for CANCELLED, THE MUSICAL

Broadway may be dark and schools may be out, but nothing can stop the beat of music in the hearts of theatre lovers and we know that you need an outlet!

Therefore... Rhino Theatre is proud to present CANCELLED, THE MUSICAL A Virtual Cabaret Experience! ...and YOU can be a part of it from the comfort and security of your own home!

SUBMIT YOUR VIDEO - OPEN TO ALL AGES! From now through March 21, 2020 please submit a song of your choice...whether from a currently cancelled Broadway, regional, or community show or your cancelled school show or concert or ANY SHOW! Be creative!! You can use costumes, props, pets, and even other family members or friends to help you. Solos, duets, and group numbers are all allowed!

And ALL artists are welcome to submit...be it actors, singers, dancers or musicians! How to Submit: SEND YOUR VIDEO TO: Terese@smilingrhinotheatre.com ** No more than 2 solo submissions and/or 2 Group submissions, please**

Please use tracks if you can, or you can accompany yourself! Instrumentals and dancers welcome.

On Friday, March 27 Rhino Theatre will premiere on Facebook and YouTube, CANCELLED, THE MUSICAL A VIRTUAL CABARET EXPERIENCE which will feature the submitted videos with commentary and a little touch of theatrical magic in a full length musical production to enjoy with family and friends near and far.

On Sunday, June 28, 2020 the entire Rhino community and all those featured in Cancelled: The Musical, A Virtual Cabaret Experience! will come together on the Rhino Theatre Mainstage to celebrate the magic and joy of live theatre in an Encore performance CANCELLED, THE MUSICAL- LIVE! which will be open to the public. So get your creative juices flowing and send us your video submissions! Let's help shine the light of theatrical magic and unstoppable joy with others in this season of darkness.

Deadline is March 21 at Midnight. Visit RhinoTheatre.com for more information.





