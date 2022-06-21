REAL TIME Host and Comedian Bill Maher Comes To NJPAC, July 8

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents comedian Bill Maher on Friday, July 8th at 8 p.m.



He's irrepressible, opinionated and of course, politically incorrect. Professional provocateur Bill Maher returns to NJPAC for an evening of comedy (and ranting, and raving).

Maher has made a career out of ridiculing those in power, from his early days on the standup circuit to his irreverent roundtable series Politically Incorrect. As the host of HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher-now in its incredible 18th season-he continues to play devil's advocate, stir up trouble and confront controversy head-on.



Bill Maher is best known for his TV show, 'Politically Incorrect' which was on Comedy Central and ABC from 1993 through 2002. The comedian now hosts his HBO program 'Real Time With Bill Maher' and is known for his sarcastic attitude and his critical views of religion, politics, political correctness and more. Maher is ranked as the 38th greatest stand-up comedian of all time on Comedy Central's top 100 comedians list.

Tickets to see Bill Maher are available now and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.