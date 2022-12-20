Photo: New Jersey Senator Corey Booker Attends A Performance Of THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER At NJPAC
On Saturday, December 17th, the creative team, cast and crew along with hip hop pioneer and MC, Kurtis Blow, met United States senator from New Jersey Corey Booker.
The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Tchaikovsky's 130-year-old ballet reimagined as a holiday dance spectacle, brought the show back home to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) Newark this past weekend while celebrating the show's 10th season.
On Saturday, December 17th, the creative team, cast and crew along with hip hop pioneer and MC, Kurtis Blow, met United States senator from New Jersey Corey Booker.
See a photo from his visit below!
Photo Credit: Norman DeShong
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards
|voting ends in
Related Stories View More New Jersey Stories
More Hot Stories For You
State Theatre New Jersey Presents DRAGONS AND MYTHICAL BEASTS This January
December 20, 2022
The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Dragons and Mythical Beasts on Sunday, January 15 at 1pm and 5pm. The Olivier Award-nominated show comes to the U.S. direct from the West End. Tickets range from $19-$54.
STOMP, The Doo Wop Project And More Announced At Mayo Performing Arts Center This January
December 20, 2022
After a terrific December of holiday -related concerts and events, MPAC returns to regular programming in January, kicking off the year the always popular STOMP, and featuring comedy, ballroom dance, classic hits and more.
DANCING WITH THE STARS: Live! The Tour Adds Performance At Mayo Performing Arts Center
December 20, 2022
Dancing with the Stars: Live! The Tour has announced that their upcoming tour has been so warmly received that a large number of tour stops are already sold out! Due to overwhelming demand, a matinee performance has been added on 1/19 at 4 pm at Mayo Performing Arts Center.
Photo: New Jersey Senator Corey Booker Attends A Performance Of THE HIP HOPE NUTCRACKER At NJPAC
December 20, 2022
The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Tchaikovsky's 130-year-old ballet reimagined as a holiday dance spectacle, brought the show back home to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) Newark this past weekend while celebrating the show's 10th season.
Randie Levine-Miller Hosts SHOWSTOPPER DIVAS To Benefit Urban Stages
December 20, 2022
On Saturday, December 17, Randie Levine-Miller produced, hosted and performed at her Randie Levine-Miller's Showstopper Divas, co-starring winners and runners up of 'Tomatoes Got Talent', an annual contest for women past 40, who started out to be in show business, but segued to other careers.
December 20, 2022
The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Dragons and Mythical Beasts on Sunday, January 15 at 1pm and 5pm. The Olivier Award-nominated show comes to the U.S. direct from the West End. Tickets range from $19-$54.
STOMP, The Doo Wop Project And More Announced At Mayo Performing Arts Center This January
December 20, 2022
After a terrific December of holiday -related concerts and events, MPAC returns to regular programming in January, kicking off the year the always popular STOMP, and featuring comedy, ballroom dance, classic hits and more.
DANCING WITH THE STARS: Live! The Tour Adds Performance At Mayo Performing Arts Center
December 20, 2022
Dancing with the Stars: Live! The Tour has announced that their upcoming tour has been so warmly received that a large number of tour stops are already sold out! Due to overwhelming demand, a matinee performance has been added on 1/19 at 4 pm at Mayo Performing Arts Center.
Photo: New Jersey Senator Corey Booker Attends A Performance Of THE HIP HOPE NUTCRACKER At NJPAC
December 20, 2022
The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Tchaikovsky's 130-year-old ballet reimagined as a holiday dance spectacle, brought the show back home to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) Newark this past weekend while celebrating the show's 10th season.
Randie Levine-Miller Hosts SHOWSTOPPER DIVAS To Benefit Urban Stages
December 20, 2022
On Saturday, December 17, Randie Levine-Miller produced, hosted and performed at her Randie Levine-Miller's Showstopper Divas, co-starring winners and runners up of 'Tomatoes Got Talent', an annual contest for women past 40, who started out to be in show business, but segued to other careers.