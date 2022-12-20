Photo: New Jersey Senator Corey Booker Attends A Performance Of THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER At NJPAC

The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Tchaikovsky's 130-year-old ballet reimagined as a holiday dance spectacle, brought the show back home to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) Newark this past weekend while celebrating the show's 10th season.

On Saturday, December 17th, the creative team, cast and crew along with hip hop pioneer and MC, Kurtis Blow, met United States senator from New Jersey Corey Booker.

See a photo from his visit below!

Photo Credit: Norman DeShong