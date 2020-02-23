PUFFS Comes to Exit 82 Theatre

Attention all fans of a certain boy wizard! For seven years this infamous wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs... who just happened to be there too. A tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world.

The New York Times proclaims PUFFS, "A FAST-PACED ROMP through the 'Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic.' For POTTERphiliacs who grew up alongside Potter and are eager to revisit that world, 'PUFFS' exudes a jovial, winking fondness for all things Harry!"

This clever and inventive play "never goes more than a minute without a laugh" (Nerdist) giving you a new look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three potential heroes just trying to make it through a magic school that proves to be very dangerous for children. Alongside them are the Puffs, a group of well-meaning, loyal outsiders with a thing for badgers "who are so lovable and relatable, you'll leave the theater wishing they were in the stories all along" (Hollywood Life). Their "hilariously heartfelt" (Metro) and epic journey takes the classic story to new places and reimagines what a boy wizard hero can be.

With an incredible cast of comedic actors directed by Corey Rubel, PUFFS is not one to miss. Featuring Anthony Riello as Wayne, Joey Iozzi as Oliver, Aziza Callahan as Megan, Nic Frascino as Narrator, Billy Cardone as Ernie Mac, Jennifer Shrestha as Hannah, Zack Bliss as J. Finch, Maddie Pritchet as Leanne, Rebecca Conn as Sally, and Tori Cavallo as Susie. This talented ensemble also plays various familiar characters to the Potter Universe, keeping the audience on their toes and entertained.

PUFFS runs three weekends this spring March 13th - 29th. The Exit 82 Studio Theater offers a unique, intimate theater experience and is BYOB for patrons over the age of 21 (beer and wine only). Tickets are general admission and are $26 for adults and $24 for seniors. Group rates and ADA seating are also available. Performances are held at the Exit 82 Studio Theater located at 73 Main Street in Toms River, NJ. Tickets on sale now at www.exit82theatre.com.





