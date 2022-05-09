PSEG True Diversity Series Presents AAPI Heritage Month: A Conversation About Resilience

In New Jersey and across the country, in hate and bias incidents against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI.) As witnessed more verbal assaults, social media harassment, racist discourse in politics and media, and physical violence including murder, what can the community do to better protect our AAPI communities and allow all of us to thrive?

Join NJPAC and PSEG for this gathering of experts, advocates and grassroots activists as they discuss the community, artistic and policy responses to these crucial issues. NJPAC and PSEG thank the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey for curating this event.

How to participate:

Register here. Join us for a virtual panel discussion at 7PM on Monday, May 16, 2022.

The panel will be moderated by Amol Sinha, Executive Director of the ACLU of New Jersey, with opening remarks by Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin.

The panelists include:

Rose Cuison-Villazor, Interim Dean, Professor of Law and Chancellor's Social Justice Scholar at Rutgers University School of Law in Newark.

Jeena Moon, Esq., board member of AAPI Montclair, Visa corporate attorney and member of Visa's Inclusion & Diversity Committee.

Jafreen Uddin, Executive Director of Asian American Writers' Workshop and Chair of the Adult Internship Committee for We Need Diverse Books.

Julie Xu, Senior Chinatown Tenants Union Organizer for CAAAV Organizing Asian Communities.



Learn more at njpac.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722).