Opera At Florham Presents 2023 International Vocal Competition

Opera at Florham will present its 33rd Annual International Vocal Competition on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3 p.m.

Watch as contestants compete for prizes totaling $10,000 in front of a panel of esteemed Operatic judges. Piano accompaniment is provided by Artistic Director Mary Pinto.

The performance is being held at The Mansion in Fairleigh Dickinson University, Madison, NJ 07940.

Tickets are $25. Tickets and more information are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2191912®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.operaatflorham.org%2Fevents-tickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.