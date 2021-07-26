OCC's Repertory Theatre Returns To In-Person Performances With THE FANTASTICKS

The Ocean County College Repertory Theatre Company has announced that it will perform The Fantasticks on The Grunin Center's Main Stage in August.

This romantic show is the longest-running musical in the world. The funny and romantic story features a boy and a girl and their two fathers who try to keep them apart. The narrator, El Gallo, asks the audience to use its imagination and follow him into a world of moonlight and magic. The couple falls in love, grows apart, and finally, they find their way back to each other after realizing the truth in El Gallo's words that, "Without a hurt, the heart is hollow."

The Fantasticks will be performed in-person on four dates in August:

• Thursday, August 19, 7 p.m.

• Friday, August 20, 7 p.m.

• Saturday, August 21, 7 p.m.

• Sunday, August 22, 2 p.m.

Tickets will be sold in socially distanced pods, in groups of two, three and four, and are on sale online at https://www.grunincenter.org/event/the-fantasticks/. If a single ticket or larger grouping is required, call the Box Office at 732-255-0500 to order. Tickets are $26, adults; $17, students/seniors.

We are Ocean, and we are here for you! Learn more today by visiting www.ocean.edu.