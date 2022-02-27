Nutley Little Theatre to Stage PERFECT ARRANGEMENT

The Nutley Little Theatre will present PERFECT ARRANGEMENT by Topher Payne. The production is directed by George Seylaz and runs from April 8th through the 23rd. Performances are April 8, 9,15, 16, 21, 22, 23 at 8:00 PM and April 10, 17, 23 at 2:30 PM.

The cast and crew includes Arthur Carlson as Bob Martindale, Gina Sarno as Millie Martindale, Peter Vaiknoras as Jimmy Baxter, Tiffany Faulkner as Norma Baxter, Mead Winters as Ted Sunderson, Ginny Crooks as Kitty Sunderson, and Chimera Thompson as Barbara Grant. The production is stage managed by L.A. Mars and assistant stage managed by Erin Sabat. Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here. Note that this show is not suitable for children.

It's 1950 and new colors are being added to the Red Scare. Two US State Department employees, Bob and Norma, have been tasked with identifying sexual deviants within their ranks. There's just one problem, both Bob and Norma are gay and have married each other's partners as a carefully constructed cover. Inspired by the true story of the earliest stirrings of the American gay rights movement, madcap classic sitcom-style laughs give way to provocative drama as two "All-American" couples are forced to stare down the closet door.

**Please note all patrons of Nutley Little Theatre must show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test taken within 48 hours of the performance date. Masks must be worn at all times while inside the theater. All cast and crew members are vaccinated.*

Photo Credit: Stephen Crooks