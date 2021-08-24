Now On Sale at BergenPAC: PEPPA PIG'S ADVENTURE!

Round Room Presents Peppa Pig's Adventure, a live musical holiday show, on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 at 8 p.m.

Come join Peppa Pig on an exciting camping trip in the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe.

With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of singing, dancing, games and surprises. Little piggies everywhere will love this 60-minute live holiday show musical experience.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.