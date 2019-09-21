Nimbus Dance Celebrates 15 Years With Anniversary Crystal Gala

On October 19, 2019 at 7pm, Nimbus presents an immersive evening of dance with excerpts from company classics and new works celebrating Nimbus' 15th year and fundraising for the future Nimbus Arts Center at the Lively. The evening includes drinks, light fare, live & silent auctions, and dancing. Friends, art lovers, and business, community, and political leaders will come together in support of the future of dance and the arts in Jersey City.

In early 2020, Nimbus Dance will move into a state-of-the-art 15,000 square foot facility: the Nimbus Arts Center at the Lively. The Center will mark a new era for arts and culture in Jersey City and northern New Jersey. With a 150 seat theater, 2 dance studios, lobby gallery spaces, and offices, and with the partnership of Saint Peter's University and Pro Arts Jersey City, the center will convene performance, visual arts, higher education, and the community-based arts excellence for which Nimbus is known.

A key figure in the Jersey City arts landscape for 15 years, Nimbus has performed for tens of thousands of people, created over 40 new dances, brought dance education to 16,000 students up and down the East Coast, and developed an identity as a dance pioneer in Jersey City and nationally.

"The growth of Nimbus Dance over 15 years highlights the qualities that many of us value most fervently: close-knit community, people of all backgrounds coming together, and the sense of opportunity and inspiration that the arts convey, especially to young people. The last 15 years illustrate that a small group of committed people can accomplish great things when united around a common vision. At our Gala we celebrate the spirit of unity, collaboration and accomplishment that are the hallmarks of Nimbus and that will carry us into an auspicious new era at the Nimbus Arts Center at the Lively." Says Samuel Pott, Artistic Director of Nimbus Dance

The Mack-Cali Realty Corporation, who is the lead sponsor of the School of Nimbus, will host the Gala at the Harborside Atrium. Said Michael J. DeMarco, Chief Executive Officer of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation, "As Mack-Cali invests in the renaissance of the Jersey City Waterfront and Powerhouse Arts District, we believe that the arts play an integral role in our community. We are proud to support Nimbus Dance as Title Sponsor of the School of Nimbus and Lead Sponsor of Nimbus Dance's 15th Anniversary Gala. Throughout the years, Nimbus has continued to be an influential force in the Jersey City community and we look forward to its continued growth and positive impact."

Nimbus will honor LMC, a Lennar Company, for working with Nimbus over many years to bring about the Nimbus Arts Center - a transformative investment in the culture of Jersey City. LMC's generosity and commitment to working with Nimbus, will provide high quality arts and culture to the Jersey City community for years to come.

Charles Epstein, Vice President of Development, LMC, a Lennar Company states: "We are proud to support and provide a home for Nimbus Dance at The Lively. Nimbus has played a pivotal role in advancing culture and the arts in Jersey City and we're honored to have the opportunity to participate in this vital aspect of the incredible ambiance Jersey City delivers to its residents."

A formidable cohort of women are presented the Nimbus Award for Service through the Arts for their grit and unwavering leadership and dedication to ensuring all students have access to dance and the arts.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You