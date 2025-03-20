New Series of Virtual Artist Talks for 'Indigenous Identities' Kicks Off at Zimmerli

Indigenous Identities: Here, Now & Always explores the multiplicities of indigeneity through the diverse practices of 97 artists.
The Zimmerli Art Museum at Rutgers University—New Brunswick is inviting the public to an array of free programs, including a new series of virtual talks with four artists whose works are on view in Indigenous Identities: Here, Now & Always, the unprecedented survey of contemporary Native American art. Such favorites as SparkNight, Último Domingo and Art Together also continue through the spring. For complete details about individual events, including registration and parking information, visit here.
Comprising over 100 works across a range of media, Indigenous Identities: Here, Now & Always explores the multiplicities of indigeneity through the diverse practices of 97 artists, representing 74 Indigenous nations and communities across the United States. Related programs provide opportunities to explore thematic ideas behind the exhibition while engaging with featured artists and other visitors.
In addition to these exhibition-specific programs, the Zimmerli continues to present programs that offer opportunities to experience scholarship, as well as visual and performing arts from across the globe:
SparkNight, the museum’s long-running popular art party, celebrates GAYpril and LGBTQIA+ Pride on April 3 and Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Heritage Month on May 1. Each SparkNight includes such crowd favorites as pop-up tours, hands-on art projects, music, a photo booth and food trucks. Campus and community partners also present thematic activities.
The Jane Voorhees Zimmerli Art Museum houses more than 70,000 works of art, with strengths in the Art of the Americas, Asian Art, European Art, Soviet Nonconformist Art and Arts of Eurasia, and Original Illustrations for Children's Literature. The permanent collections include works in all mediums, spanning from antiquity to the present day, providing representative examples of the museum’s research and teaching message at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, which stands among America’s highest-ranked, most diverse public research universities.
Admission is free to the Zimmerli Art Museum at Rutgers. The museum is located at 71 Hamilton Street (at George Street) on the College Avenue Campus of Rutgers University in New Brunswick. The Zimmerli is a short walk from the NJ Transit train station in New Brunswick, midway between New York City and Philadelphia.
The Zimmerli Art Museum is open Wednesday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. The museum is closed Monday and Tuesday, as well as major holidays and the month of August. For the most current information, including safety protocols, parking, and accessibility, visit zimmerli.rutgers.edu.
Photo Credit: McKay Imaging Photography.
Videos