New Series of Virtual Artist Talks for 'Indigenous Identities' Kicks Off at Zimmerli

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Zimmerli Art Museum at Rutgers University—New Brunswick is inviting the public to an array of free programs, including a new series of virtual talks with four artists whose works are on view in Indigenous Identities: Here, Now & Always, the unprecedented survey of contemporary Native American art. Such favorites as SparkNight, Último Domingo and Art Together also continue through the spring. For complete details about individual events, including registration and parking information, visit here.

Comprising over 100 works across a range of media, Indigenous Identities: Here, Now & Always explores the multiplicities of indigeneity through the diverse practices of 97 artists, representing 74 Indigenous nations and communities across the United States. Related programs provide opportunities to explore thematic ideas behind the exhibition while engaging with featured artists and other visitors.

The new series of Virtual Artist Talks on Zoom includes:

March 24: Erin Ggaadimits Ivalu Gingrich (Nome Eskimo Community, culturally affiliated Koyukon Denaa & Iñupiaq)

April 14: Tyrrell Tapaha (Diné)

May 12: Michael Namingha (Tewa/Hopi)

June 9: Cara Romero (Chemehuevi)

March 27: Traditional/Contemporary: Perspectives on Native American Art welcomes to the museum artist, educator, curator and co-founder of the Lenape Center in New York City, Joe Baker (Lenape) and assistant professor of Native American Studies, New York University, Lou Cornum (Navajo) to share their perspectives on the exhibition. It is moderated by Zimmerli graduate assistant Raven Manygoats (Diné).

April 13: Art Together invites families to drop in and get creative together on an art activity inspired by the exhibition. This is the final session for the spring.

October 13: Save the Date! In honor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, artist Bently Spang (Tsitsistas/Suhtai Nation) will present a new version of his multi-disciplinary performance artwork Tekcno Powwow. Additional details for this and other fall events will be announced later in the spring.

In addition to these exhibition-specific programs, the Zimmerli continues to present programs that offer opportunities to experience scholarship, as well as visual and performing arts from across the globe:

March 30: Último Domingo: Festival Latinx celebrates Latinx culture and invites communities to come together through the experience of art. Campus and community partners join museum staff in welcoming visitors to explore stunning exhibitions, create art, and enjoy interactive performances. This is the final program in the series for the spring.

April 2: Art historian Svitlana Biedarieva presents a book talk about the new publication Art in Ukraine Between Identity Construction and Anti-Colonial Resistance, which traces the development of art practices in Ukraine from the 2004 Orange Revolution, through the 2013–2014 Revolution of Dignity, to the ongoing Russian war of aggression. Biedarieva also highlights artists whose works are featured in the book and the Zimmerli's collection of Soviet Nonconformist Art and Arts of Eurasia.

April 6: The Federation of Art Song (FAS) presents "Folklore, An Exploration of Folk Music.” This concert pairs soprano Alexandra Henderson and pianist Sepehr Davallou, performing a repertoire of folk music that spans cultures around the world, with elements of spontaneous improvisation and fully composed music. Believing strongly in the value of songs of all genres sung in classical style, FAS supports singers and collaborative pianists in developing their artistic abilities and identities. Visit www.fasong.org/events for more information.

SparkNight, the museum’s long-running popular art party, celebrates GAYpril and LGBTQIA+ Pride on April 3 and Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Heritage Month on May 1. Each SparkNight includes such crowd favorites as pop-up tours, hands-on art projects, music, a photo booth and food trucks. Campus and community partners also present thematic activities.

ZIMMERLI ART MUSEUM|RUTGERS

The Jane Voorhees Zimmerli Art Museum houses more than 70,000 works of art, with strengths in the Art of the Americas, Asian Art, European Art, Soviet Nonconformist Art and Arts of Eurasia, and Original Illustrations for Children's Literature. The permanent collections include works in all mediums, spanning from antiquity to the present day, providing representative examples of the museum’s research and teaching message at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, which stands among America’s highest-ranked, most diverse public research universities.

VISITOR INFORMATION

Admission is free to the Zimmerli Art Museum at Rutgers. The museum is located at 71 Hamilton Street (at George Street) on the College Avenue Campus of Rutgers University in New Brunswick. The Zimmerli is a short walk from the NJ Transit train station in New Brunswick, midway between New York City and Philadelphia.

The Zimmerli Art Museum is open Wednesday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. The museum is closed Monday and Tuesday, as well as major holidays and the month of August. For the most current information, including safety protocols, parking, and accessibility, visit zimmerli.rutgers.edu.

Photo Credit: McKay Imaging Photography.

Comments