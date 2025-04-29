New Leadership Joins The Actors Studio Of New Jersey Ahead Of Anniversary Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Actors Studio of New Jersey has expanded its Board of Directors and Creative Team with the appointment of two accomplished professionals, marking a significant milestone as the organization approaches its one-year anniversary.

James Gerard Russo joins the creative board as Creative General Manager, bringing an impressive record as one of New Jersey's premier techie/actors. A graduate of Centenary University, Russo has contributed his talents to a wide array of regional and touring companies, including Centenary Stage Company, Growing Stage of NJ, McCarter Theater, NJPAC, Luna Stage, Shawnee Playhouse, Production Core, and ArtsPower. Locally renowned as a dedicated educator in both performance and technical theatre, Russo is committed to fostering a more equitable and collaborative environment where artists of all ages can safely learn, create, and thrive.

Additionally, the Board of Directors welcomes Natasha Athab as Business Supervisor. With a dynamic career spanning dance and nonprofit leadership, Athab has left a lasting impact both on and off the stage. Her early years as a dancer, choreographer, and director allowed her to bring powerful stories to life through movement, while her leadership as co-owner of JNA Dance and Fitness Center in the Philippines produced captivating productions that inspired audiences. Athab's passion for the arts extends into her nonprofit work, where she has championed community wellness and education. At The Actors Studio of New Jersey, she is dedicated to merging artistry with advocacy, ensuring that the arts remain accessible and serve as a vital force for community impact.

These new appointments join a dedicated leadership team that includes Michael Restaino as Chief Executive Officer and Producing Artistic Director; Lauren Noack as Secretary and Lead for Educational Outreach; Heather Welsh as Treasurer and Lead for New Works; Coldin Grundmeyer as Director of Development; Dan F. Sims as Director of Vision; Adriana Negron as Creative Idea Lead for Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion; and Joey Palazzo as Managing Company Supervisor.

Reflecting on the company's progress, Michael Restaino stated, "This past year has marked a period of exceptional achievement for The Actors Studio of New Jersey. Our Board of Directors, Creative Team, and the dedicated casts and crews have worked tirelessly to establish a thriving theatrical hub that is already making a significant impact on the New Jersey arts scene. Together, we have laid a strong foundation for innovation and artistic excellence, staying true to our mission of creating meaningful opportunities for creatives, performers, and audiences alike. Looking ahead, I am confident that the future is bright. We are poised to expand our initiatives and deepen our commitment to fostering an inclusive and dynamic environment where talent can flourish. There is much on the horizon that will further support and elevate our mission, ensuring that The Actors Studio of New Jersey remains at the forefront of cultural enrichment and artistic opportunity for all."

