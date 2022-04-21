New Jersey Youth Symphony Announces Auditions For The 2022-23 Season

The New Jersey Youth Symphony announced today that it will hold in-person auditions for the 2022-23 season. Audition registration for New Jersey's largest youth orchestra program, encompassing 15 ensembles including strings, winds, percussion, jazz, chamber music, and three full orchestras, is available online April 1-April 30.

Audition requirements and more information can be found at NJYS.org. Interested candidates with specific questions can email info@njys.org or call (908) 771-5544. The deadline for audition registration is Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Said Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Helen H. Cha-Pyo, "Here at NJYS, we strive to provide young musicians with the tools they need to grow both musically and personally. Through our ensemble program and summer camps, students have the opportunity to learn from top educators in the region and collaborate with young people who share their passion for music. We are especially excited to announce that the NJYS Youth Symphony and Jazz Orchestra will tour to Italy and France, respectively, in the summer of 2023! We invite young musicians to join NJYS and create lifelong friendships and memories."

"Being a bassoonist, there is not a lot of us to be found around so to have a chance to play with other incredible musicians my age at NJYS has been so amazing. I love music. It's a part of me, a part of my life and I want to make sure it stays that way," said Samhita Tatavarty, a member of the NJYS Youth Symphony.

After a two-year hiatus, in-person summer camps will return to the NJYS campus with educational and performance opportunities for students entering grades 3-12. The NJYS Orchestral Camp for students entering grades 3-9, June 27-July 9, offers sessions for strings and winds, brass, and percussion. Both sessions join forces each day to form the NJYS Summer Festival Orchestra. The String Quartet Chamber Camp for students entering grades 9-12, June 27-July 9, is open to individuals or pre-formed quartets and trios. Back by popular demand, the JTole Summer Jazz Workshop at NJYS for ages 11-18, July 11-22, will explore improvisation, practice techniques, jazz repertoire, music theory, and ensemble playing. To enroll in summer camps or more information, visit NJYS.org.

The New Jersey Youth Symphony is a program of the Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts. Wharton is New Jersey's largest non-profit performing arts education organization serving over 1,500 students of all ages and abilities through a range of classes and ensembles. In addition to the New Jersey Youth Symphony, programs include the Paterson Music Project and Performing Arts School.