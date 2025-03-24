The performances will take place on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 8 pm, at bergenPAC in Englewood; and Sunday, May 4, at 3 pm, at State Theatre New Jersey.
New Jersey Symphony and Windborne Music Group present The Music of Led Zeppelin with Brent Havens conducting and Justin Sargent performing as a vocalist on the program.
The performances will take place on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 8 pm, at bergenPAC in Englewood; and Sunday, May 4, at 3 pm, at State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick.
This program celebrates the best of the legendary classic rock group. Performed by an orchestra and amplified with a full rock band and vocals, this show captures Led Zeppelin’s distinct sound while presenting hits like “Kashmir,” “Black Dog,” “Stairway to Heaven,” and more.
Brent Havens conductor & arranger
Windborne Music Group
Justin Sargent vocalist
More information on concerts and tickets: njsymphony.org/events.
Videos