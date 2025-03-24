Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Jersey Symphony and Windborne Music Group present The Music of Led Zeppelin with Brent Havens conducting and Justin Sargent performing as a vocalist on the program.

The performances will take place on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 8 pm, at bergenPAC in Englewood; and Sunday, May 4, at 3 pm, at State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick.

This program celebrates the best of the legendary classic rock group. Performed by an orchestra and amplified with a full rock band and vocals, this show captures Led Zeppelin’s distinct sound while presenting hits like “Kashmir,” “Black Dog,” “Stairway to Heaven,” and more.

The Music of Led Zeppelin

Featuring hits like “Kashmir,” “Black Dog,” “Stairway to Heaven,” and more!

Brent Havens conductor & arranger

Windborne Music Group

Justin Sargent vocalist

Englewood → Saturday, May 3, 8 pm, bergenPAC

New Brunswick → Sunday, May 4, 3 pm, State Theatre New Jersey

More information on concerts and tickets: njsymphony.org/events.

