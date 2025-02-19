Nettingham Middle School’s Performing Arts Company Will Perform INTO THE WOODS JR.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Students from Nettingham Middle School’s Performing Arts Company are set to enchant audiences with a fresh and humorous take on classic fairy tale characters in their production of Into the Woods JR. Directed by Katherine Decker Lewis, with music direction by James Mosser and choreography by Samantha Simpson, this beloved musical promises to be a magical and unforgettable experience.

Featuring the talented 6th, 7th, and 8th-grade students of Nettingham Middle School, Into the Woods JR. premieres Friday, February 21st, in the Nettingham Middle School Auditorium.

This production is guaranteed to be an amazing experience for the whole family. These students have worked hard at developing their skills and it shows. You will be surprised to see a production at this level coming from middle school children. Everyone needs to see it.

The Nettingham Performing Arts Company will present three performances:

Friday, February 21st at 7:00 PM

Saturday, February 22nd at 7:00 PM

Sunday, February 23rd at 2:00 PM

All performances will take place in the Nettingham Middle School Auditorium, located at 580 Park Avenue, Scotch Plains, NJ 07076.

With a book by James Lapine and music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Into the Woods JR. is based on the Tony Award-winning Broadway production. The musical weaves together the tales of Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, and Jack (of Beanstalk fame) with the story of a Baker and his Wife, who have been cursed with childlessness by a wicked Witch. In their quest to break the spell, the characters discover that "happily ever after" often comes with unexpected twists and challenges.

This timeless production explores themes of family, responsibility, and the consequences of our choices, offering audiences laughter, lessons, and an unforgettable journey through the woods.

