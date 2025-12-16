Art House Productions Opens Submissions For The 2026 Jersey City Comedy Festival Stand-Up Competition

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Art House Productions (Executive Artistic Director Meredith Burns and Jersey City Comedy Festival Co-Producer Rich Kiamco) invites comics to apply for the 2026 Jersey City Comedy Festival stand-up competition, taking place June 9–13, 2026.

Now in its 7th year, the Jersey City Comedy Festival has become one of the region's most exciting comedy events, bringing together nationally recognized headliners, emerging talent, and enthusiastic audiences to the heart of Jersey City.

The festival celebrates stand-up comedy, promotes diversity and inclusion, and provides unique opportunities for networking and career growth.

Submissions for the stand-up competition open December 15, 2025, at 4:00 PM. Interested comedians can apply and submit their stand-up reel at jerseycitycomedyfestival.com.

Past Headliners

2018: Gilbert Gottfried

2019: Jessica Kirson and Kevin Farley

2020: The Roast of Harry Potter

2021–2022: Pandemic Hiatus

2023: Chris Gethard, Marina Franklin, and Rex Navarrete

2024: Rachel Feinstein and Kyle Gordon

2025: Raanan Hershberg and Kasaun Wilso

How to Submit

Submit your video and application to compete.

Availability: June 11–13, 2026, in Jersey City, NJ. Out-of-region comics are encouraged to attend June 12–13; seeing other showcases is recommended for networking opportunities.

Video requirements: Entire single set, minimum of 5 minutes. Must be unedited, from the moment you walk on stage until you leave. Highlights, selected jokes, or “best-of” reels are not allowed.



Showcase Details

Selected comedians perform 4 minutes on June 11 or 12 (7:00 PM – 10:00 PM) for industry judges and live audiences.

Two comics advance per night (1 Audience Pick + 1 Industry Pick) to perform 6 minutes in the Best of the Fest finale on Saturday, June 13 (8:00 PM – 9:30 PM).

New This Year

2 wildcard comics will be selected to perform in the Best of the Fest finale.

All finalists receive a $100 stipend.

